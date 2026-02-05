Kylie Jenner stunned everyone: a pomegranate seed bra in a new photoshoot

Kylie Jenner, star of the reality show "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" and potential fiancée of Timothée Chalamet, once again showcased her unique style. For a fresh photoshoot, Kylie chose an incredibly bold look — a bra made of pomegranate seeds. This is reported by UNN, with reference to Kylie Jenner's Instagram.

The 28-year-old Jenner has long been known for her love of unconventional fashion and revealing outfits. This time, she posed almost completely naked, covering herself only with fruits, and in some shots even deliciously tasted them. It looks as if she accidentally wandered into a fruit market and decided to stay there forever.

It is worth adding that this photoshoot has a direct commercial subtext. Kylie used it to promote a new product from her cosmetic line Kylie Cosmetics — the legendary lip balm, which is now available in a new pomegranate shade. According to Jenner herself, this product provides juicy hydration, a delicate red tint, and a glossy finish, making lips appetizing and well-groomed.

As always, Kylie managed to combine style, creativity, and business, proving that even the boldest fashion experiments can be an effective way to promote her own brand.