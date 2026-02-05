Kylie Jenner stunned everyone: a pomegranate seed bra in a new photoshoot

$43.170.02
51.030.08
ukenru
Exclusive
03:05 PM • 14316 views
"There will be problems, but unfortunately, we shouldn't expect the collapse of the Russian front": expert explained what Starlink's disconnection means for the enemy army
Exclusive
02:39 PM • 14020 views
End of the nuclear deterrence agreement between Russia and the US: what changes in global security and is there a threat to the world and Ukraine
01:04 PM • 16530 views
Zelenskyy announced the return of 157 Ukrainians home as part of an exchange after a long pausePhoto
February 5, 10:18 AM • 27782 views
US, Ukraine, and Russia agreed to exchange 314 prisoners - Witkoff
Exclusive
February 5, 10:05 AM • 59234 views
Restoration of open competitions for public positions is necessary to receive €50 billion from the EU - Shuliak
February 5, 09:53 AM • 27686 views
Starlink terminals on the "whitelist" are working, while Russian terminals are already blocked - Fedorov
February 5, 09:33 AM • 26921 views
Defense Forces struck the infrastructure of the Russian Kapustin Yar training ground, including with the use of "Flamingo" - General Staff
February 5, 09:26 AM • 21779 views
General Staff confirmed the destruction of the occupiers' logistics hub, drone control point of the "Akhmat" unit in the Kursk region
February 5, 09:20 AM • 14727 views
Amidst bad weather, 259 road accidents have already occurred: up to a third in Kyiv and the region, traffic on the Zhytomyr highway is difficult
February 5, 07:22 AM • 14416 views
Second day of negotiations involving Ukraine, the US, and Russia has begun in Abu Dhabi - Umerov
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−6°
3.9m/s
79%
748mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte visited Chernihiv region and spoke with local residentsPhotoFebruary 5, 09:20 AM • 7980 views
Star of "The Voice of Ukraine" showed her daughter for the first time and revealed her namePhotoFebruary 5, 11:46 AM • 21331 views
Negotiations between Ukraine, the US, and Russia in Abu Dhabi have concludedFebruary 5, 12:00 PM • 25124 views
Missing 13-year-old girl from Lviv region found deadFebruary 5, 12:12 PM • 12198 views
"When words are unnecessary": Olena Mozgova showed her military husband and a tender moment with their daughterVideo01:14 PM • 16884 views
Publications
"There will be problems, but unfortunately, we shouldn't expect the collapse of the Russian front": expert explained what Starlink's disconnection means for the enemy army
Exclusive
03:05 PM • 14322 views
Restoration of open competitions for public positions is necessary to receive €50 billion from the EU - Shuliak
Exclusive
February 5, 10:05 AM • 59253 views
StopOdrex activists launched a Telegram channel after the clinic's third website blockingFebruary 4, 11:15 AM • 66613 views
From one tragedy to a systemic problem: how a scandalous clinic tries to shift the focus in the "Odrex Case"February 3, 02:37 PM • 96562 views
Pressure on strategic business: what is behind the cases against Roman Mileshko's airline groupFebruary 3, 02:17 PM • 96120 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Rustem Umerov
Donald Tusk
Mykhailo Fedorov
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Abu Dhabi
Europe
India
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Kylie Jenner stunned everyone: a pomegranate seed bra in a new photoshootVideo06:35 PM • 118 views
Louis Vuitton unveiled a truck-shaped desk clock for 650,000 euros03:30 PM • 5770 views
"When words are unnecessary": Olena Mozgova showed her military husband and a tender moment with their daughterVideo01:14 PM • 16916 views
Star of "The Voice of Ukraine" showed her daughter for the first time and revealed her namePhotoFebruary 5, 11:46 AM • 21367 views
Princess of Wales confirms new family member: Kate and William have a puppyFebruary 4, 11:05 PM • 44488 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
The Diplomat
Heating
Mikoyan MiG-29

Kylie Jenner stunned everyone: a pomegranate seed bra in a new photoshoot

Kyiv • UNN

 • 120 views

Kylie Jenner appeared in a pomegranate seed bra for a photoshoot. This is part of the advertising campaign for Kylie Cosmetics' new pomegranate-colored lip balm.

Kylie Jenner stunned everyone: a pomegranate seed bra in a new photoshoot

Kylie Jenner, star of the reality show "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" and potential fiancée of Timothée Chalamet, once again showcased her unique style. For a fresh photoshoot, Kylie chose an incredibly bold look — a bra made of pomegranate seeds. This is reported by UNN, with reference to Kylie Jenner's Instagram.

The 28-year-old Jenner has long been known for her love of unconventional fashion and revealing outfits. This time, she posed almost completely naked, covering herself only with fruits, and in some shots even deliciously tasted them. It looks as if she accidentally wandered into a fruit market and decided to stay there forever.

Fans suspect Kylie Jenner's boyfriend gave her son a toy – all because of a photo from Venice27.06.25, 18:37 • 63247 views

It is worth adding that this photoshoot has a direct commercial subtext. Kylie used it to promote a new product from her cosmetic line Kylie Cosmetics — the legendary lip balm, which is now available in a new pomegranate shade. According to Jenner herself, this product provides juicy hydration, a delicate red tint, and a glossy finish, making lips appetizing and well-groomed.

Timothée Chalamet made his red carpet debut with Kylie Jenner at the film awards in Italy 08.05.25, 11:37 • 160987 views

As always, Kylie managed to combine style, creativity, and business, proving that even the boldest fashion experiments can be an effective way to promote her own brand.

Stanislav Karmazin

UNN Lite
Trend
Brand
Social network
Series
Bloggers