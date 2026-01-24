Kyiv's "green" metro line resumes operation after enemy shelling

Kyiv's "green" metro line has resumed normal operation after Russia's night attack, the Kyiv City State Administration announced on Saturday, UNN reports.

The "green" line resumes normal operation. Trains run from "Syrets" station to "Chervonyi Khutir" station every 6 minutes according to the schedule. - reported the Kyiv City State Administration.

As stated, specialists promptly eliminated the consequences of the damage during the night shelling.

Addition

Due to Russia's massive night shelling of the capital, metro trains on the green line temporarily ran with changes - trains ran between "Syrets" - "Vydubychi" stations and between "Osokorky" - "Chervonyi Khutir" stations.

At the same time, temporary changes in train movement were also introduced on the "red" metro line due to electricity shortages after the massive night shelling.

Kyiv's "red" metro line operates with restrictions after night shelling – KMVA