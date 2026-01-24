Kyiv's "green" metro line resumes operation after enemy shelling

$43.170.01
Exclusive
10:00 AM • 1480 views
Klitschko's calls to leave Kyiv: what's happening with the housing rental market in the capital and region
07:25 AM • 7938 views
Russia attacked Ukraine with two "Zircons", 15 out of 21 missiles and 357 out of 375 drones were neutralized
January 24, 12:59 AM • 16596 views
Night massive strike on Ukraine: missiles in Kyiv and 'Shahed' hits on residential buildings in Kharkiv: consequences
January 23, 11:44 PM • 32412 views
Night attack on the capital: Kyiv and the region under massive drone, ballistic, and cruise missile strike
January 23, 08:34 PM • 32787 views
We expect to switch from emergency to hourly blackouts in the coming days - Shmyhal
January 23, 07:10 PM • 29793 views
One-time financial aid and 0% loan for energy equipment: Ukraine approved a support package for businesses
January 23, 06:06 PM • 26124 views
There should now be at least some answers from Russia regarding the end of the war: Zelenskyy on the trilateral meeting in the Emirates
January 23, 03:12 PM • 49967 views
Toll roads, new fines, and mass inspections: Is this really what awaits Ukrainian drivers?
January 23, 02:53 PM • 45642 views
Ukraine calls on IAEA to completely isolate Russia and suspend its membership
January 23, 12:59 PM • 21646 views
Zelenskyy held consultations with the negotiating group before the start of talks in Abu Dhabi
Main
Politics
War in Ukraine
Economy
Society
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
Kyiv
Health
Technologies
Sports
Culture
Life hack
UNN Lite
Auto
Education
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Finance
Culinary
Business News
In Minnesota, hundreds of businesses closed in protest against ICE raidsJanuary 24, 12:50 AM • 6894 views
Patent War in the Tech World: Ray-Ban Meta Glasses Creators Hit with Multi-Billion Dollar LawsuitJanuary 24, 01:01 AM • 4812 views
Diplomatic Scandal: Donald Trump's statements on NATO allies in Afghanistan spark outrageJanuary 24, 01:21 AM • 4116 views
Mexico may stop oil supplies to Cuba due to Trump's threatsJanuary 24, 01:47 AM • 3906 views
China chose a wait-and-see and restrained approach in Davos amid US conflicts – ReutersJanuary 24, 02:11 AM • 3770 views
Toll roads, new fines, and mass inspections: Is this really what awaits Ukrainian drivers?January 23, 03:12 PM • 49970 views
What to do about the Donbas issue: positions of Ukraine, Russia, and the USAJanuary 23, 12:42 PM • 66979 views
Europe can, Ukraine cannot? Why the IMF demands the removal of subsidies and who will be hit first

Exclusive

January 23, 08:04 AM • 85553 views
Exclusive
January 23, 08:04 AM • 85553 views
From a "legendary" Oval Office quarrel to understanding and talks about long-range missiles: how Zelenskyy survived a year of negotiations with TrumpJanuary 22, 04:50 PM • 80988 views
How Ukraine is being helped to survive the winter of 2026: light, warmth, and international solidarityJanuary 22, 02:43 PM • 82400 views
Donald Trump
Vitali Klitschko
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ihor Terekhov
Musician
United States
Ukraine
Kharkiv
White House
Greenland
Lantern Festival opened in China in honor of the Lunar New YearPhotoVideo08:56 AM • 1614 views
Dasha Kvitkova tenderly congratulated her fiancé and "teased" him about their age differencePhotoJanuary 23, 12:32 PM • 27439 views
"Dreamed of it": Lesia Nikitiuk becomes host of the Eurovision National Selection - who will join her?PhotoJanuary 23, 11:14 AM • 27017 views
"I have a job, friends, parents": "The Bachelor" finalist revealed if she is still in love with Taras TsymbalyukJanuary 22, 05:56 PM • 41312 views
New members of the 2026 Songwriters Hall of Fame announcedPhotoJanuary 21, 11:40 PM • 56282 views
Technology
Heating
Social network
Shahed-136
Film

Kyiv's "green" metro line resumes operation after enemy shelling

Kyiv • UNN

 • 948 views

Train service on the green metro line has been restored from Syrets station to Chervonyi Khutir station with a 6-minute interval. Specialists promptly eliminated the damage caused by the night shelling.

Kyiv's "green" metro line resumes operation after enemy shelling

Kyiv's "green" metro line has resumed normal operation after Russia's night attack, the Kyiv City State Administration announced on Saturday, UNN reports.

The "green" line resumes normal operation. Trains run from "Syrets" station to "Chervonyi Khutir" station every 6 minutes according to the schedule.

- reported the Kyiv City State Administration.

As stated, specialists promptly eliminated the consequences of the damage during the night shelling.

Addition

Due to Russia's massive night shelling of the capital, metro trains on the green line temporarily ran with changes - trains ran between "Syrets" - "Vydubychi" stations and between "Osokorky" - "Chervonyi Khutir" stations.

At the same time, temporary changes in train movement were also introduced on the "red" metro line due to electricity shortages after the massive night shelling.

Kyiv's "red" metro line operates with restrictions after night shelling – KMVA24.01.26, 08:37 • 2570 views

Julia Shramko

SocietyKyiv
Energy
Air raid alert
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Power outage
Electricity
Kyiv City State Administration
Ukraine