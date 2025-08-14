"Kyivavtodor" announced a tender for the major overhaul of Kharkiv Highway for UAH 1.4 billion

The municipal corporation "Kyivavtodor" announced a tender for the major repair of Kharkivske Highway in the Dniprovskyi and Darnytskyi districts of the capital. This was reported by the press service of the Kyiv City State Administration, writes UNN.

The length of the section where major repairs will be carried out is 5.4 km. The expected cost of the procurement is over UAH 1.4 billion.

The auction will take place on September 1. The work is planned to be completed by the end of 2027.

It is noted that Kharkivske Highway is one of the main streets on the left bank of Kyiv. The highway connects Sobornosti and Leonid Kadenyuk avenues with Mykola Bazhan avenue. It was built in 1967, and reconstructed in 1987.

Currently, there are significant defects in the road surface on the highway. These damages significantly complicate safe movement along the highway and require its urgent repair - explained the Kyiv City State Administration.

The project provides for the repair of the roadway and sidewalks, the storm sewer and outdoor lighting networks, as well as underground pedestrian crossings, taking into account the principles of barrier-free access.

Thus, at pedestrian crossings and bicycle crossings, the curb will be lowered to the level of the roadway and tactile navigation will be installed. And in the underground pedestrian crossing near the Institute of High Molecular Weight Compounds Chemistry of the National Academy of Sciences of Ukraine, elevators are planned to be installed.

In addition, the installation of new traffic lights is provided, and in places where possible, additional lanes for left turns.

