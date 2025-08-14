$41.510.09
Trump and Putin's meeting in Alaska: what is known so far
Dietary supplements under fire: who benefits from pushing out dietary supplements from Ukraine
"This can be qualified as undermining national security" - Oleksiy Baganets on the decision of the State Aviation Service regarding Mi-8
Zelenskyy announced a new exchange: 84 people returned, including those held since 2014
The Supreme Court recused itself from fulfilling its constitutional duties in the case of Concord Bank - retired judge
Did weather conditions affect the potato harvest in Ukraine: the Association of Producers gave an answer
New coronavirus subvariants "Nimbus" and "Stratus" confirmed in Ukraine - Ministry of Health
DPRK can transfer up to 6,000 military personnel and up to a hundred units of equipment to Russia - Budanov
There is a shortage and the situation is worsening every month: expert on private shuttle drivers
The Cabinet of Ministers proposes to strengthen responsibility for violating the curfew
"Kyivavtodor" announced a tender for the major overhaul of Kharkiv Highway for UAH 1.4 billion

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1688 views

The municipal corporation "Kyivavtodor" announced a tender for the major overhaul of Kharkiv Highway. The expected cost of the procurement is over UAH 1.4 billion, and the work is planned to be completed by the end of 2027.

"Kyivavtodor" announced a tender for the major overhaul of Kharkiv Highway for UAH 1.4 billion

The municipal corporation "Kyivavtodor" announced a tender for the major repair of Kharkivske Highway in the Dniprovskyi and Darnytskyi districts of the capital. This was reported by the press service of the Kyiv City State Administration, writes UNN.

Details

The length of the section where major repairs will be carried out is 5.4 km. The expected cost of the procurement is over UAH 1.4 billion.

The auction will take place on September 1. The work is planned to be completed by the end of 2027.

It is noted that Kharkivske Highway is one of the main streets on the left bank of Kyiv. The highway connects Sobornosti and Leonid Kadenyuk avenues with Mykola Bazhan avenue. It was built in 1967, and reconstructed in 1987.

Currently, there are significant defects in the road surface on the highway. These damages significantly complicate safe movement along the highway and require its urgent repair

- explained the Kyiv City State Administration.

The project provides for the repair of the roadway and sidewalks, the storm sewer and outdoor lighting networks, as well as underground pedestrian crossings, taking into account the principles of barrier-free access.

Thus, at pedestrian crossings and bicycle crossings, the curb will be lowered to the level of the roadway and tactile navigation will be installed. And in the underground pedestrian crossing near the Institute of High Molecular Weight Compounds Chemistry of the National Academy of Sciences of Ukraine, elevators are planned to be installed.

In addition, the installation of new traffic lights is provided, and in places where possible, additional lanes for left turns.

Olga Rozgon

SocietyKyiv
Kyiv City State Administration
Kyiv