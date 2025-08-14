Potholes on roads, holes in the budget: an official in Kyiv is suspected of aiding the embezzlement of UAH 400,000

The head of a communal enterprise in Kyiv's Pechersk district is suspected of aiding an organized criminal group that seized funds intended for road repairs. According to the investigation, the city lost over 400,000 hryvnias due to inflated material prices.

This is reported by the Kyiv City Prosecutor's Office, writes UNN.

Details

The Kyiv City Prosecutor's Office announced suspicion against the head of the communal enterprise "Road and Exploitation Department for the Repair and Maintenance of Roads and Structures in Pechersk District." Investigators believe that the official facilitated an organized criminal group in a scheme to embezzle budget funds allocated for pothole repairs.

It was established that before the tender for pothole road repairs, the official entered unreliable information regarding the cost of construction materials into the estimated documentation. As a result, the enterprise concluded a contract for the work at inflated prices. – wrote on the website of the Kyiv Prosecutor's Office.

The suspect is charged under Part 5 of Article 27 and Part 4 of Article 191 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine — complicity in the seizure of another's property on a large scale through abuse of official position, under martial law. The issue of choosing a preventive measure and temporary suspension from office is currently being decided.

The pre-trial investigation is being conducted by the Investigation Department of the Main Directorate of the National Police in Kyiv with the operational support of the Strategic Investigations Department.

Fraudsters exposed: promised to change article for 5.6 million UAH to detainee for smuggling