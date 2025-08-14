Potholes on roads, holes in the budget: an official in Kyiv is suspected of aiding the embezzlement of UAH 400,000

$41.510.09
48.650.57
ukenru
11:53 AM • 2140 views
Zelenskyy announced a new exchange: 84 people returned, including those held since 2014Photo
09:32 AM • 16607 views
The Supreme Court recused itself from fulfilling its constitutional duties in the case of Concord Bank - retired judge
Exclusive
08:11 AM • 58526 views
Did weather conditions affect the potato harvest in Ukraine: the Association of Producers gave an answer
07:55 AM • 36844 views
New coronavirus subvariants "Nimbus" and "Stratus" confirmed in Ukraine - Ministry of Health
07:51 AM • 35842 views
DPRK can transfer up to 6,000 military personnel and up to a hundred units of equipment to Russia - Budanov
Exclusive
August 14, 06:07 AM • 34785 views
There is a shortage and the situation is worsening every month: expert on private shuttle drivers
August 13, 07:25 PM • 35231 views
The Cabinet of Ministers proposes to strengthen responsibility for violating the curfew
August 13, 04:57 PM • 43545 views
Trump named condition for meeting with Putin and Zelenskyy
August 13, 03:45 PM • 43298 views
We agreed on 5 common principles for ending the war: Zelenskyy on negotiations with the US President and European leaders
Exclusive
August 13, 02:07 PM • 41509 views
Defence City - an opportunity not to lose aviation: the Verkhovna Rada is working to support the industry
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+26°
3.7m/s
35%
755mm
Popular news
Czech Initiative: Ukraine has already received a million large-caliber ammunition - FialaAugust 14, 03:08 AM • 7674 views
Russia refuses to make territorial concessions to Ukraine and maintains old war goalsAugust 14, 04:22 AM • 39408 views
Zelenskyy arrived at Downing Street for a meeting with StarmerVideo08:48 AM • 40194 views
There are only three countries in the world that have experience in modern warfare - Budanov08:55 AM • 17384 views
Priscilla Presley accused of "unplugging" daughter from life support: musician's widow rejected $50 million lawsuit09:44 AM • 18550 views
Publications
Did weather conditions affect the potato harvest in Ukraine: the Association of Producers gave an answer
Exclusive
08:11 AM • 58527 views
Supreme Court's decision in "Concord" case contradicts Constitution and Human Rights Convention - lawyer
Exclusive
August 13, 09:48 AM • 177166 views
A People's Deputy has no right to be a lobbyist: where does the protection of interests end and illegal influence begin?Photo
Exclusive
August 13, 08:39 AM • 150873 views
First European trophy of the season: PSG vs. Tottenham to play in the UEFA Super CupPhotoVideoAugust 13, 06:18 AM • 140065 views
In Ukraine, presidential scholarships will increase from September 1: how much will schoolchildren and students receive?August 12, 05:43 PM • 149942 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ruslan Kravchenko
Keir Starmer
Elon Musk
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Lviv
Poland
United Kingdom
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Priscilla Presley accused of "unplugging" daughter from life support: musician's widow rejected $50 million lawsuit09:44 AM • 19230 views
Balenciaga sells a bag resembling a supermarket package for $1000August 13, 02:38 PM • 35489 views
Daughter of former US President Joe Biden, Ashley, files for divorce after 13 years of marriageAugust 13, 12:40 PM • 57250 views
Tony Stark's car from "Avengers" to appear in public for the first timePhotoVideoAugust 13, 06:39 AM • 110013 views
Leonardo DiCaprio unrecognized and searched by police in IbizaVideoAugust 13, 05:47 AM • 126014 views
Actual
The Times
Fox News
World War II
Diia (service)
Pistol

Potholes on roads, holes in the budget: an official in Kyiv is suspected of aiding the embezzlement of UAH 400,000

Kyiv • UNN

 • 264 views

The head of a communal enterprise in Kyiv's Pechersk district is suspected of aiding a criminal group that embezzled UAH 400,000 allocated for road repairs. The official entered false information into the estimated documentation, overstating the prices of materials.

Potholes on roads, holes in the budget: an official in Kyiv is suspected of aiding the embezzlement of UAH 400,000

The head of a communal enterprise in Kyiv's Pechersk district is suspected of aiding an organized criminal group that seized funds intended for road repairs. According to the investigation, the city lost over 400,000 hryvnias due to inflated material prices.

This is reported by the Kyiv City Prosecutor's Office, writes UNN.

Details

The Kyiv City Prosecutor's Office announced suspicion against the head of the communal enterprise "Road and Exploitation Department for the Repair and Maintenance of Roads and Structures in Pechersk District." Investigators believe that the official facilitated an organized criminal group in a scheme to embezzle budget funds allocated for pothole repairs.

It was established that before the tender for pothole road repairs, the official entered unreliable information regarding the cost of construction materials into the estimated documentation. As a result, the enterprise concluded a contract for the work at inflated prices.

– wrote on the website of the Kyiv Prosecutor's Office.

The suspect is charged under Part 5 of Article 27 and Part 4 of Article 191 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine — complicity in the seizure of another's property on a large scale through abuse of official position, under martial law. The issue of choosing a preventive measure and temporary suspension from office is currently being decided.

The pre-trial investigation is being conducted by the Investigation Department of the Main Directorate of the National Police in Kyiv with the operational support of the Strategic Investigations Department.

Fraudsters exposed: promised to change article for 5.6 million UAH to detainee for smuggling14.08.25, 13:25 • 1800 views

Stepan Haftko

KyivCrimes and emergencies
National Police of Ukraine
Kyiv