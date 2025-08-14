$41.510.09
The Supreme Court recused itself from fulfilling its constitutional duties in the case of Concord Bank - retired judge
Did weather conditions affect the potato harvest in Ukraine: the Association of Producers gave an answer
New coronavirus subvariants "Nimbus" and "Stratus" confirmed in Ukraine - Ministry of Health
DPRK can transfer up to 6,000 military personnel and up to a hundred units of equipment to Russia - Budanov
There is a shortage and the situation is worsening every month: expert on private shuttle drivers
The Cabinet of Ministers proposes to strengthen responsibility for violating the curfew
Trump named condition for meeting with Putin and Zelenskyy
We agreed on 5 common principles for ending the war: Zelenskyy on negotiations with the US President and European leaders
Defence City - an opportunity not to lose aviation: the Verkhovna Rada is working to support the industry
The number of civilian casualties in Ukraine in July reached a three-year high, with only the beginning of the Russian invasion seeing more - UN
Exclusives
Did weather conditions affect the potato harvest in Ukraine: the Association of Producers gave an answer
Supreme Court's decision in "Concord" case contradicts Constitution and Human Rights Convention - lawyer
A People's Deputy has no right to be a lobbyist: where does the protection of interests end and illegal influence begin?
Fraudsters exposed: promised to change article for 5.6 million UAH to detainee for smuggling

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1392 views

Two fraudsters demanded 5.6 million UAH for changing the article for a suspect in drug smuggling. They were detained while receiving the funds.

Fraudsters exposed: promised to change article for 5.6 million UAH to detainee for smuggling

A 50-year-old man was detained in Zakarpattia for attempting to import cocaine and hashish into Ukraine. While he is in custody, he was promised a change of article – the fraudsters valued the services at 140 thousand US dollars, but they were also exposed and detained by law enforcement officers.

UNN reports with reference to the Office of the Prosecutor General.

Details

The dealers offered the wife of the suspect in cocaine smuggling to change the qualification of the article under which he was notified and to change the preventive measure, but they were detained while receiving funds for the services - the "helpers" asked for UAH 5.6 million for assistance to the defendant.

Context

A 50-year-old man was detained in July 2025 in Zakarpattia while attempting to import more than half a kilogram of cocaine and 1 kg of hashish into Ukraine. The detainee was notified of suspicion of smuggling from Spain and the Netherlands to Ukraine (Part 3 of Article 305 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine) and a preventive measure in the form of detention without the right to bail was chosen.

- it is stated in the post.

Acquaintances of the suspect's wife promised to help change her husband's preventive measure to house arrest.

It was about reclassifying the imputed offense. In addition - to achieve exemption from criminal liability.

The dealers valued their services at 140 thousand US dollars (equivalent to UAH 5.6 million)

They were detained - the defendants are a man and a woman; the detention took place in accordance with Article 208 of the Criminal Procedure Code while receiving 135 thousand US dollars.

The actions of the detainees were qualified as a completed attempt at fraud committed on a particularly large scale (Part 2 of Article 15, Part 5 of Article 190 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

The suspects were remanded in custody with the possibility of bail.

Recall

Law enforcement officers liquidated a drug smuggling channel, seizing cocaine worth almost 7 million hryvnias. The organizer, a resident of Lviv, involved international drivers to transport drugs, which were then sold in Ukraine.

Ihor Telezhnikov

