Kyiv under massive attack: 50 enemy UAVs trying to surround the capital, explosions heard

Kyiv came under a massive enemy air attack on the night of Monday, July 21. This was reported by UNN.

At 02:50, the Air Force (AF) reported a missile threat across the country due to the take-off of an enemy MiG-31K.

High-speed target in Chernihiv region! ... Kyiv! Shelter! - urged the Air Force.

Several powerful explosions occurred around 3:20.

Meanwhile, monitoring resources report that about 50 enemy UAVs are trying to surround the capital and take it into a "ring."

The Kyiv OVA urged citizens to remain in shelters, as air defense is working in the region.

"Under no circumstances should you take photos or videos of the work of our defense forces, the downing of air targets, or their fall," the Kyiv OVA added.

On the night of July 21, Russia deployed a submarine from Novorossiysk into the Black Sea, capable of carrying up to 6 Kalibr missiles. The take-off of a Tu-95 from the Olenya airfield and over 110 enemy UAVs in the airspace of Ukraine were also recorded.

