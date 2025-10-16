Kyiv and a number of regions switched to emergency power outages for the second time in a day
Kyiv • UNN
Kyiv and a number of regions were switched to emergency power outages for the second time in a day. This decision was made on the command of Ukrenergo.
Kyiv was switched to emergency blackouts for the second time in a day, the DTEK energy company, which provides services in the region, reported on Thursday, writes UNN.
By order of Ukrenergo, emergency blackouts have been applied again in Kyiv
There are also emergency blackouts in other regions.
"Kyiv region: emergency blackouts. By order of Ukrenergo, emergency blackouts have been applied again in Kyiv region," DTEK indicated.
In Sumy region, according to Sumyoblenergo, "emergency power outages continue: one 5th stage is disconnected."
There are also emergency blackouts in Poltava region. "Dear consumers! By order of NEC "Ukrenergo", on October 16 at 15:27, a command was received to apply the 1st stage of emergency power outages," Poltavaoblenergo indicated.
In Chernihiv region, hourly blackout schedules continue to be in effect, plus emergency blackouts in certain areas, Chernihivoblenergo reported.
In Khmelnytskyi region, according to reports, they were canceled after 1 p.m. Zhytomyroblenergo did not report the cancellation of emergency blackouts.
