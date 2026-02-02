Kyiv returns to temporary schedules - DTEK

The capital is returning to temporary schedules, the situation has been stabilized, UNN reports with reference to DTEK.

Kyiv residents can view their schedule in the chatbot, on the website, or in the "Kyiv Digital" application.

