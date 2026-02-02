$42.810.04
Jeffrey Epstein's Files: How the Scandal Could Lead to the Fall of the Norwegian Crown and the Imprisonment of Political Elites
11:00 AM • 15061 views
Zelenskyy: Russian shelling of energy facilities in 24 hours was near the front and in border areas, but without targeted Russian missile and 'Shahed' strikes on energy infrastructure
February 2, 08:37 AM • 28142 views
Ukraine launches Starlink "whitelist" in response to Russian use of terminals: how it will work
February 1, 12:14 PM • 54480 views
Moscow court has in absentia arrested Ukrainian Navy Commander Oleksiy Neizhpapa: what he was accused of
February 1, 11:56 AM • 71690 views
Peak of cold in Ukraine: meteorologist named dates for weakening of frostsPhoto
February 1, 11:12 AM • 49497 views
Zelenskyy: "The next trilateral talks will take place on February 4 and 5 in Abu Dhabi"
Exclusive
February 1, 10:11 AM • 49490 views
A period of great transformation and emotional intensity: astrological forecast for February 2–8
February 1, 06:56 AM • 35841 views
Boomers, Zoomers, and Millennials: Who are they and why are we divided into generations?
January 31, 05:53 PM • 51985 views
Power supply restored in all regions of Ukraine: regions returning to scheduled outages – Shmyhal
January 31, 05:28 PM • 65423 views
"RF is working to ensure peace in Ukraine": Vitkoff spoke about meeting with Putin's envoy Dmitriev in the USAPhoto
Kyiv returns to temporary schedules - DTEK

Kyiv • UNN

 • 172 views

DTEK reports that the power situation in Kyiv has been stabilized. The city is returning to temporary outage schedules.

Kyiv returns to temporary schedules - DTEK

The capital is returning to temporary schedules, the situation has been stabilized, UNN reports with reference to DTEK.

Energy workers managed to stabilize the situation. The capital is returning to temporary schedules.

- the company reported.

Kyiv residents can view their schedule in the chatbot, on the website, or in the "Kyiv Digital" application.

It's too early to talk about returning from rigid to stable power outage schedules in Kyiv - KCMA02.02.26, 11:38 • 3192 views

Antonina Tumanova

Kyiv
Electricity outage schedules
Energy
Electricity
DTEK
Kyiv