11:00 AM • 11965 views
Zelenskyy: Russian shelling of energy facilities in 24 hours was near the front and in border areas, but without targeted Russian missile and 'Shahed' strikes on energy infrastructure
08:37 AM • 22241 views
Ukraine launches Starlink "whitelist" in response to Russian use of terminals: how it will work
February 1, 12:14 PM • 50101 views
Moscow court has in absentia arrested Ukrainian Navy Commander Oleksiy Neizhpapa: what he was accused of
February 1, 11:56 AM • 67576 views
Peak of cold in Ukraine: meteorologist named dates for weakening of frostsPhoto
February 1, 11:12 AM • 46460 views
Zelenskyy: "The next trilateral talks will take place on February 4 and 5 in Abu Dhabi"
Exclusive
February 1, 10:11 AM • 47994 views
A period of great transformation and emotional intensity: astrological forecast for February 2–8
February 1, 06:56 AM • 34748 views
Boomers, Zoomers, and Millennials: Who are they and why are we divided into generations?
January 31, 05:53 PM • 51502 views
Power supply restored in all regions of Ukraine: regions returning to scheduled outages – Shmyhal
January 31, 05:28 PM • 65008 views
"RF is working to ensure peace in Ukraine": Vitkoff spoke about meeting with Putin's envoy Dmitriev in the USAPhoto
Exclusive
January 31, 04:54 PM • 40565 views
Due to a blackout in Moldova, traffic was temporarily stopped at the border with Ukraine: what happened in Palanca
It's too early to talk about returning from rigid to stable power outage schedules in Kyiv - KCMA

Kyiv • UNN

 • 3024 views

KMVA spokesperson Kateryna Pop said that it is still too early to talk about returning to stable power outage schedules in Kyiv. Difficult weather conditions and voltage fluctuations complicate the restoration of networks.

It's too early to talk about returning from rigid to stable power outage schedules in Kyiv - KCMA

It is still too early to talk about returning from rigid to stable blackout schedules in Kyiv, said Kateryna Pop, spokeswoman for the Kyiv City Military Administration, on the air of a telethon on Monday, writes UNN.

Details

"Regarding the return to more anticipated and less rigid schedules - it's too early to say. The weather conditions are very difficult - it's very hard to deal with accidents in networks, in internal house networks, given the temperature regime and voltage fluctuations. Therefore, it's too early to talk about returning from rigid to stable normal schedules for us. But every day at the emergency energy response headquarters, options for returning to more stable schedules are discussed," said the spokeswoman for the Kyiv City Military Administration.

According to her, it was thanks to the headquarters that it was possible to achieve "some planning" now.

Kyiv and the region switched to emergency power outages02.02.26, 10:09 • 3176 views

Julia Shramko

SocietyKyiv
Frosts in Ukraine
Electricity outage schedules
Energy
Power outage
Electricity
Kyiv