It's too early to talk about returning from rigid to stable power outage schedules in Kyiv - KCMA

It is still too early to talk about returning from rigid to stable blackout schedules in Kyiv, said Kateryna Pop, spokeswoman for the Kyiv City Military Administration, on the air of a telethon on Monday, writes UNN.

Details

"Regarding the return to more anticipated and less rigid schedules - it's too early to say. The weather conditions are very difficult - it's very hard to deal with accidents in networks, in internal house networks, given the temperature regime and voltage fluctuations. Therefore, it's too early to talk about returning from rigid to stable normal schedules for us. But every day at the emergency energy response headquarters, options for returning to more stable schedules are discussed," said the spokeswoman for the Kyiv City Military Administration.

According to her, it was thanks to the headquarters that it was possible to achieve "some planning" now.

