Kyiv restores heat supply to 67 more buildings affected by the Russian attack

Heat supply has been restored to 67 more buildings in the capital that were left without heat as a result of yesterday's rocket attack. This was reported by the Kyiv City State Administration, UNN writes.

Kyivteploenergo specialists have restored heat supply to 67 houses that were left without heat as a result of yesterday's rocket attack. Currently, one house in Solomyansky district, which was hit the hardest, remains partially without heating - the statement said.

Recall

As a result of the massive Russian attack on Kyiv , 54 people were wounded and 2 were killed. Many parts of the city are heavily damaged.

READ MORE: Massive air attack on Ukraine cost Russia about $620 million