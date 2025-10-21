Kyiv police detained a perpetrator who, under the pretext of "removing a curse," extorted gold jewelry worth 120,000 hryvnias from a 19-year-old girl

Law enforcement officers exposed a woman who, under the pretext of conducting a "cleansing ritual," defrauded a Kyiv resident and stole her jewelry. She faces three years in prison for the crime. This was reported by the Main Department of the National Police in Kyiv, according to UNN.

Details

Recently, operatives of the Dnipro police department of Kyiv and the criminal investigation department of the capital's main department, with the involvement of employees of the criminal analysis department, detained a woman who robbed a local resident.

As law enforcement officers found out, at one of the public transport stops in the Dnipro district of the capital, a woman approached a 19-year-old Kyiv resident and introduced herself as a "fortune teller."

She convinced the girl that she was under a "curse" that allegedly caused health problems and personal life issues. For the sake of "salvation," the self-proclaimed "sorceress" offered to perform a "cleansing ritual." - the police post states.

It is noted that, falling under the psychological influence of the stranger, the girl took out gold jewelry from her home worth about 120 thousand hryvnias.

Law enforcement officers reported that during the "ritual," the perpetrator wrapped the jewelry in a banknote and, taking advantage of the victim's inattention, discreetly hid them under her clothes, after which she fled.

The very next day, the 49-year-old perpetrator was detained by police in accordance with Article 208 of the Criminal Procedure Code of Ukraine.

Law enforcement officers found out that the suspect had previously been repeatedly brought to criminal responsibility for similar offenses.

Investigators, under the procedural guidance of the Dnipro District Prosecutor's Office of Kyiv, informed the suspect of suspicion under Part 2 of Article 190 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine - fraud.

The detainee faces imprisonment for up to three years.

Currently, the suspect is in custody.

Recall

In Kyiv region, a group of fraudsters was exposed who, posing as psychics, sold "energetically charged" amulets, using the names of famous media personalities. Two individuals have been notified of suspicions, and three more in absentia; the pre-trial investigation is ongoing.

In Seattle, thieves stole $2 million worth of jewelry in 90 seconds