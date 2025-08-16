$41.450.00
In Seattle, thieves stole $2 million worth of jewelry in 90 seconds

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1122 views

In Seattle, four armed thieves robbed the Menashe and Sons Jeweler store, stealing $2 million worth of goods. The robbery lasted only 90 seconds, and no one was injured.

In Seattle, thieves stole $2 million worth of jewelry in 90 seconds

In Seattle, USA, a group of thieves stole two million dollars worth of goods from a family-owned jewelry store. The robbery lasted only 90 seconds. This was reported by CBS, writes UNN.

Details

Seattle police said they received a report of a robbery at Menashe and Sons Jeweler in West Seattle around noon on August 14.

According to law enforcement, four masked suspects allegedly used hammers to smash through locked glass doors and then destroyed six display cases. The incident was captured on surveillance cameras inside the store.

The criminals were armed with a taser and pepper spray. During the robbery, they threatened store employees, but there were no casualties.

After the swift robbery, the criminals fled in a car. A search of the area yielded no results.

Store employees have already cleaned up the broken glass and are working on a full inventory of the stolen items. One display case contained $700,000 to $800,000 in luxury Rolex watches, another an emerald necklace worth $125,000. A platinum diamond was also stored in this display case. Two other display cases contained a large quantity of gold jewelry, police said.

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

