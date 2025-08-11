English tourist robbed of watch worth almost 200,000 euros in Paris
An English tourist in Paris became a victim of a theft of a Richard Mille watch worth 190,000 euros. The theft occurred near the Eiffel Tower when the man was getting into a taxi.
Details
This Sunday, while getting into a taxi on Place Jacques Rueff in the middle of the Champ de Mars, an English tourist noticed the disappearance of a Richard Mille watch worth 190,000 euros.
At the police station of the 7th arrondissement, the man, recounting the events, said that between 10 and 11 in the morning, he was walking on the Champ de Mars, where two women "of Eastern European appearance" asked him to sign a petition.
The tourist refused and continued on his way. A few minutes later, he met four men who offered to sell him a photograph.
As before, the Englishman refused and got into a taxi, noticing that he was without his watch. And although he did not experience any violence, the tourist still cannot understand how his valuable item could have disappeared.
To recover his property and find the thief, the man filed a complaint. The investigation was entrusted to the Paris Territorial Security Service (ST75).
The Paris prosecutor's office reported that it was "informed of the incident," but "at this stage, no one has been arrested."
