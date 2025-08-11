English tourist robbed of watch worth almost 200,000 euros in Paris

$41.390.07
Exclusive
04:37 PM • 27503 views
Private Label Brands without Myths: How Pharmacy Own-Brand Medicines Reduce Prices and Maintain Quality
Exclusive
02:46 PM • 59931 views
Dangerous Legal Collision: What's Wrong with the Supreme Court's Decision Regarding Concord Bank
12:35 PM • 113747 views
Perseids 2025: how to see the meteor shower of the year despite the bright MoonPhoto
Exclusive
August 11, 10:23 AM • 103920 views
"Who else but them, if they are unique" - Nina Yuzhanina on the prospects of aviation enterprises' residency in Defence City
Exclusive
August 11, 09:52 AM • 73640 views
Prosecutor's office to investigate whether the case of NBU chief lawyer Zyma was legally closedPhoto
Exclusive
August 11, 07:41 AM • 124367 views
Resumption of airport operations in Ukraine: the Ministry of Community Development named the conditionsPhoto
Exclusive
August 11, 06:00 AM • 125712 views
A week of contrasts and deep processes: horoscope for all Zodiac signs for August 11 – 17Photo
August 11, 05:15 AM • 105540 views
Weapons exports as a step towards Victory
August 10, 08:18 AM • 73119 views
Defense Forces liberated Bezsalivka in Sumy region
Exclusive
August 9, 02:11 PM • 124847 views
There is a perfect moment to end the war: astrologer answered what Putin and Trump's negotiations might end with
EU plans strategy to influence Trump-Putin summit in Alaska - PoliticoAugust 11, 10:03 AM • 9346 views
Sabotage in court? How Kuzminykh and lawyers disrupted more than half of the hearings in the bribery casePhotoAugust 11, 10:29 AM • 105410 views
Yermak's advisor on Trump-Putin talks: I don't think geostrategic decisions will be made in AlaskaAugust 11, 10:29 AM • 65533 views
How to travel comfortably and safely by plane with infantsAugust 11, 10:52 AM • 95788 views
Unique AI drone for striking targets over 50 km: Fedorov showed how the "Triyka" development worksVideoAugust 11, 11:33 AM • 67888 views
Private Label Brands without Myths: How Pharmacy Own-Brand Medicines Reduce Prices and Maintain Quality
Exclusive
04:37 PM • 27476 views
Dangerous Legal Collision: What's Wrong with the Supreme Court's Decision Regarding Concord Bank
Exclusive
02:46 PM • 59893 views
Perseids 2025: how to see the meteor shower of the year despite the bright MoonPhoto12:35 PM • 113698 views
How to travel comfortably and safely by plane with infantsAugust 11, 10:52 AM • 96916 views
Sabotage in court? How Kuzminykh and lawyers disrupted more than half of the hearings in the bribery casePhotoAugust 11, 10:29 AM • 106519 views
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Andriy Yermak
Ilham Aliyev
Nikol Pashinyan
Ukraine
United States
Alaska
Germany
Poland
Perseids 2025: how to see the meteor shower of the year despite the bright MoonPhoto12:35 PM • 113698 views
Jerry Heil and YARMAK deleted the music video due to accusations of domestic violence against actor TemlyakVideoAugust 9, 03:20 PM • 109132 views
Five terrifying horror series: what to watch on a hot weekendVideoAugust 9, 01:49 PM • 224056 views
Top ways to cook an incredibly delicious omeletPhotoAugust 8, 11:15 AM • 370652 views
For a quick snack: top original sandwiches from around the worldPhotoAugust 7, 11:02 AM • 272428 views
The Guardian
Forbes
Financial Times
Facebook
Unmanned aerial vehicle

English tourist robbed of watch worth almost 200,000 euros in Paris

Kyiv • UNN

 • 192 views

An English tourist in Paris became a victim of a theft of a Richard Mille watch worth 190,000 euros. The theft occurred near the Eiffel Tower when the man was getting into a taxi.

English tourist robbed of watch worth almost 200,000 euros in Paris

Near the Eiffel Tower, an English tourist became a victim of theft of an expensive Richard Mille watch worth 190 thousand euros; the valuable item disappeared while he was getting into a taxi. Police have already launched an investigation, but no suspects have been apprehended yet, writes UNN with reference to Le Parisien.

Details

This Sunday, while getting into a taxi on Place Jacques Rueff in the middle of the Champ de Mars, an English tourist noticed the disappearance of a Richard Mille watch worth 190,000 euros.

At the police station of the 7th arrondissement, the man, recounting the events, said that between 10 and 11 in the morning, he was walking on the Champ de Mars, where two women "of Eastern European appearance" asked him to sign a petition.

The tourist refused and continued on his way. A few minutes later, he met four men who offered to sell him a photograph.

As before, the Englishman refused and got into a taxi, noticing that he was without his watch. And although he did not experience any violence, the tourist still cannot understand how his valuable item could have disappeared.

To recover his property and find the thief, the man filed a complaint. The investigation was entrusted to the Paris Territorial Security Service (ST75).

The Paris prosecutor's office reported that it was "informed of the incident," but "at this stage, no one has been arrested."

In South Korea, a teacher and the father of one of the students were detained while attempting to steal exam papers.16.07.25, 14:02 • 3829 views

