Top industries in which companies operate in Kyiv

61% of companies from the Opendatabot Index are Kyiv-based, the leader in turnover is D.Trading (215.8 billion). Most companies operate in telecommunications, banks and gambling.
61% of the companies included in this year's Opendatabot Index are registered in Kyiv, and their share is growing every year. D.Trading leads the ranking of the largest Kyiv companies by turnover - UAH 215.8 billion. Most of the Kyiv companies included in the Opendatabot Index operate in the field of telecommunications.
The Opendatabot Index is an annual ranking of the 210 best companies in Ukraine, which has been formed since 2023. The share of Kyiv companies in the Index has been growing for the third year in a row. If in 2023 there were 124 (59% of the total number of companies), then in 2025 - already 129, or 61.4%.
The top ten largest Kyiv companies by income in 2025 included already familiar giants. TOP leaders:
- D.Trading with an annual income of over UAH 215 billion;
- Energoatom (UAH 207 billion);
- Naftogaz of Ukraine (UAH 157 billion);
- Gas supply company Naftogaz trading (UAH 124 billion).
The list also includes Privatbank, Ukrnafta, Ukrzaliznytsia, Ukrenergo, Ukrgazvydobuvannya and Silpo-Food.
The composition of the top has not changed since 2024, but compared to 2023, there are changes: then the Kernel-Trade company was in the top ten, and Ukrzaliznytsia was not yet among the leaders, but now it ranks seventh
Most of the Kyiv companies that are included in the Index operate in the field of telecommunications, the banking sector, and the field of gambling - 10 companies in each industry.
Another 9 Kyiv companies operate in the field of television, radio and book publishing. Also, professional, scientific and technical activities (9 companies) entered the top five for the first time, displacing the transport and postal segment, which was among the leaders in 2023.
in 2025, in Ukraine the total income of the best IT companies amounted to UAH 56.48 billion. At the same time, the income of the top 10 IT companies increased by only 1% per year