Kyiv hit by heavy downpour on July 30: traffic complicated, photos and videos

On Wednesday, July 30, Kyiv was hit by a heavy downpour. Due to this, traffic in some areas of the capital was restricted, UNN reports with reference to Oleksiy Biloshytskyi, the first deputy head of the Patrol Police Department.

Details

Due to significant precipitation, traffic is difficult on the following streets:

Oleksandra Makhova;

Stetsenka;

Borshchahivska;

Sviatoshynska;

Petra Radchenka;

Dehtiarivska;

Dorohozhitska;

Avtozavodska.

As Biloshytskyi noted, all relevant services are working on site. He urged drivers to take this information into account when planning their trip.

Meanwhile, videos of some Kyiv streets being flooded appeared online.

At the same time, footage appeared showing the "Promenada" shopping center being flooded.

Recall

On Monday, July 28, a powerful downpour flooded the vestibule of the Lukianivska metro station in Kyiv. In addition, lightning struck a pine tree in Partisan Glory Park, causing a fire.