Kyiv expects to work meaningfully to end the war with a lasting peace: Zelenskyy on the meeting of Ukrainian and US delegations

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy had a phone conversation with President of the European Council António Costa. They discussed the negotiation track – the Ukrainian team has scheduled meetings with the American side, UNN reports with reference to the Presidential Office.

Details

As reported by the Presidential Office, Zelenskyy and Costa exchanged information about contacts with partners. The Head of State emphasized that there are many important details.

They also discussed the negotiation track – the Ukrainian team has scheduled meetings with the American side. Ukraine expects to work just as meaningfully to end this war with a reliable and dignified peace. - the message says.

Add

The Presidents of Ukraine and the European Council agreed to continue coordinating. The Head of State thanked António Costa for his solidarity and support.

Witkoff and Kushner to meet Umerov on December 4 - AP

Recall

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha announced an invitation for the Ukrainian delegation to the US to continue the peace process.

President of the United States of America Donald Trump called the meeting between Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner with Vladimir Putin on December 2 "very good." Further steps after the meeting are currently unknown.