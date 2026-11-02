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Kyiv refuted reports of the threat of an epidemic of cholera, dysentery, and hepatitis A

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1250 views

No outbreaks of cholera, dysentery, or hepatitis A have been recorded in the capital. Epidemiological risks are assessed as low, and the water is tested daily.

Kyiv refuted reports of the threat of an epidemic of cholera, dysentery, and hepatitis A

 

Reports of a threat of an epidemic of cholera, dysentery, and hepatitis A in Kyiv do not correspond to the actual epidemiological situation. As of November 1, no outbreaks of dangerous infectious diseases had been recorded in the capital. This was reported by the Kyiv City Center for Disease Control and Prevention of the Ministry of Health, UNN writes.

Details

Experts explained that assessing potential epidemiological risks is part of regular preventive work and does not mean that an outbreak or epidemic is being forecast.

The center also stressed that power outages and temporary interruptions in water supply in themselves do not indicate a deterioration in the epidemiological situation.

According to experts, short-term interruptions in water supply caused by the de-energization of pumping stations are promptly resolved. At the same time, the quality of drinking water in the capital is checked in laboratories every day.

Epidemiologists continue to constantly monitor infectious disease incidence and water safety. Currently, epidemiological risks in Kyiv are assessed as low.

Epidemiological risks in Kyiv are currently assessed as low: short-term interruptions in water supply caused by the de-energization of pumping stations are quickly resolved, while the quality of drinking water in the city is checked in laboratories every day

- the statement reads.

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Olga Rozgon

KyivHealth
Ministry of Health of Ukraine
Power outage
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Kyiv