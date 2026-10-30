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Southern Bridge in Kyiv has reopened — who can drive and how

Kyiv • UNN

 • 120 views

Traffic on the Southern Bridge has been restored in one lane for vehicles weighing up to 10 tonnes. Passage in the opposite direction and for the metro remains restricted.

Southern Bridge in Kyiv has reopened — who can drive and how

The Southern Bridge in Kyiv was partially reopened to traffic on October 30. This was reported by Oleksii Biloshytskyi, head of the Patrol Police Department of the National Police of Ukraine, on social media, UNN writes.

Traffic across the Southern Bridge from Kyiv’s left bank to its right bank has been restored. Passage is provided on one lane for vehicles weighing up to 10 tonnes, including passenger cars. Traffic from the right bank to the left bank remains closed for now

- Biloshytskyi reported.

We remind you

The Southern Bridge in Kyiv is being reopened to cars on October 30 following the Russian attack — from the left bank to the right bank. The return direction and the metro remain restricted for now due to technical work. 

In Kyiv, work has begun on additional crossings over the Dnipro - minister names when they will appear30.10.26, 11:22 • 9428 views

Julia Shramko

SocietyKyiv
Oleksiy Biloshytskyi
Southern Bridge (Kyiv)
National Police of Ukraine
Kyiv