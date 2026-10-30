In Kyiv, work has begun on additional crossings over the Dnipro - minister names when they will appear

Work has begun in Kyiv to provide additional bridge crossings over the Dnipro. The first bridges are expected at the beginning of 2027. Minister of Restoration, Infrastructure and Transport Mykola Kalashnyk said this during the government question hour in the Verkhovna Rada on October 30, UNN reports.

Work has already begun in Kyiv. The first bridges will become operational at the beginning of the year - Kalashnyk said.

"There is no time to waste, so we must make operational decisions. Among them is an approved government project that will ensure the rapid construction of alternative bridge crossings over rivers, including the Dnipro. In total, the construction of 21 bridge crossings is planned," the minister emphasized.

Water crossings over the Dnipro are being planned in Kyiv - Klitschko

According to Kalashnyk, the decision to build alternative bridge crossings was made because of systematic Russian attacks on Ukrainian bridges.

"Over the past month, russia has systematically attacked Ukraine's bridge infrastructure, attempting to disrupt transport connections and logistics. Massive strikes have been recorded in Kyiv, Zaporizhzhia, Dnipro, and Kharkiv," he noted.

We would like to remind you

Kyiv's Southern Bridge will again be opened to cars on October 30 after the Russian attack — from the left bank to the right bank. The reverse direction and the metro remain restricted for now due to technical work.