Water crossings over the Dnipro are being planned in Kyiv - Klitschko

Combined water crossings over the Dnipro and access roads to them are planned to be built in Kyiv. The capital is to allocate UAH 1 billion for the project. Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko reported this on social media on October 27, UNN writes.

Today, the Capital’s Defense Council was held. Among the issues considered was, in particular, the implementation of a project to build combined water crossings over the Dnipro River and access roads to them. As a reminder, the state put forward this initiative. And the government adopted a corresponding resolution. The locations will be determined by the military command, and approved, in particular, by the Kyiv City Military Administration. The city, following the government’s recommendation, will find the funds — UAH 1 billion for this project - Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko reported.

Klitschko made this statement amid intensified Russian strikes on bridges over the Dnipro in Kyiv. An enemy strike on the Southern Bridge was recorded during the night of October 27.

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