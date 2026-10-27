When will traffic on the Pivdennyi Bridge be restored: the situation at the impact site, a photo report

$45.540.3450.950.38
ukenru
Exclusive
02:00 PM • 604 views
Employing veterans could help address the labor shortage in Ukraine — MP Anatolii Ostapenko
Exclusive
12:37 PM • 10459 views
When will traffic on the Pivdennyi Bridge be restored: the situation at the impact site, a photo reportPhoto
11:55 AM • 12620 views
Arakhamia named the duration of the ceasefire in occupied Oleshky
10:53 AM • 15213 views
Zelenskyy revealed details of the briefing by the leaders of Finland and Norway on negotiations with putin
10:46 AM • 14572 views
Verkhovna Rada approved budget conclusions for 2027 State Budget - what this means and when the final vote will take place
Exclusive
10:05 AM • 25304 views
Fire Point refuted the fake claim about halting production of the FP-5 "Flamingo" cruise missile
09:50 AM • 13654 views
Rada has begun reviewing the 2027 State Budget with a record 5,236 amendments
October 27, 07:27 AM • 25884 views
Kyiv became the main target of Russia’s overnight strike; some ballistic missiles neutralized - details from Air Force
October 27, 07:19 AM • 23347 views
UN recognized Russia’s attacks on Ukraine’s energy infrastructure as war crimes and crimes against humanity
October 27, 06:41 AM • 22903 views
Budanov announced the launch of a humanitarian mission in Oleshky
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Cookie Policy
Terms of Use
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+12°
3.1m/s
61%
757mm
Popular news
Jay-Z will perform at the Super Bowl halftime show for the first timeVideoOctober 27, 06:14 AM • 31605 views
Ryan Gosling’s band released its first song in 17 yearsVideoOctober 27, 08:05 AM • 19755 views
"I'm flying to you": Dasha Astafieva intrigued with a photo before the Radio DictationPhoto08:45 AM • 16918 views
The leaders of Finland and Norway spoke with Putin about negotiations and held calls with Zelenskyy10:06 AM • 10687 views
The Ministry of Finance's general tax consultation will help resolve the issue of criminal prosecution of airlines over leasing12:22 PM • 8214 views
Publications
In the trenches, on duty and in shelters: how Ukraine held the National Unity Radio DictationPhotoVideo01:26 PM • 3044 views
The Ministry of Finance's general tax consultation will help resolve the issue of criminal prosecution of airlines over leasing12:22 PM • 8250 views
Fire Point refuted the fake claim about halting production of the FP-5 "Flamingo" cruise missile
Exclusive
10:05 AM • 25307 views
Autogas is rapidly becoming more expensive, while diesel has crossed the UAH 100 mark: what is happening to fuel pricesOctober 26, 05:06 PM • 60956 views
Changes to animal protection are being prepared in Ukraine - will punishment for cruelty become more effectiveOctober 26, 03:24 PM • 64796 views
Actual people
Alexander Stubb
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Kyrylo Budanov
Oleksiy Biloshytskyi
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Southern Bridge (Kyiv)
Norway
Finland
Advertisement
UNN Lite
The Netherlands is boycotting Eurovision again due to Israel's participation12:55 PM • 2588 views
"I'm flying to you": Dasha Astafieva intrigued with a photo before the Radio DictationPhoto08:45 AM • 16931 views
Ryan Gosling’s band released its first song in 17 yearsVideoOctober 27, 08:05 AM • 19768 views
Jay-Z will perform at the Super Bowl halftime show for the first timeVideoOctober 27, 06:14 AM • 31620 views
Luxurious baths, statues of gods, and precious objects – archaeologists have found the likely residence of a Roman military commanderPhotoOctober 27, 04:05 AM • 45809 views
Actual
9K720 Iskander
Film
Financial Times
Social network
MIM-104 Patriot

When will traffic on the Pivdennyi Bridge be restored: the situation at the impact site, a photo report

Kyiv • UNN

 • 10467 views

In Kyiv, the crater on the Pivdennyi Bridge is being cleared and the road surface is being repaired after the Russian strike. The timeline for restoring traffic will be determined after an expert assessment.

When will traffic on the Pivdennyi Bridge be restored: the situation at the impact site, a photo report
The damaged Pivdennyi Bridge Photo: Andrii Khodkov, UNN photographer

Work is ongoing in Kyiv on the Southern Bridge, which was damaged as a result of a Russian strike. Municipal workers are clearing the area and repairing the road surface. At the same time, the Kyiv City State Administration is awaiting expert conclusions, reports UNN.

What is happening on the bridge now

According to a UNN journalist who is at the scene, municipal services are patching the road surface. At the same time, traffic across the bridge is restricted for cars, so people are making their way to the other side on foot or on scooters that have come in handy.

At the beginning of the bridge, in particular on the right bank, a crater was formed by a Russian Iskander-M missile, which hit both metro tracks. Municipal services are currently working around it, welding, clearing the area, and dismantling the consequences of the Russian attack

At present, car traffic across the bridge is temporarily restricted. Instead, people are making their way to the other side on foot or on scooters.

The damaged Southern Bridge. Photo: Andrii Khodkov, UNN photographer

When will repairs to the Southern Bridge be completed?

It is currently unknown how much time is needed for the bridge to resume operation. The press service of the Kyiv City Military Administration told UNN in a comment that they do not yet have the experts’ conclusions that would allow them to assess the duration of the work.

There are no details for now. The experts also cannot provide an estimate of the timeline. We are waiting for some details from them, but there are none at the moment

- the KMVA press service noted.

Thus, the exact timeline for the repairs and the restoration of traffic will become clear after the damage is assessed and specialists provide their conclusions.

Reminder

Because of the closure of the Southern Bridge in Kyiv, traffic is temporarily being redirected along detour routes. Oleksii Biloshytskyi, head of the Patrol Police Department of the National Police of Ukraine, explained in more detail which roads drivers of trucks and passenger cars can use 

Alla Kiosak

War in Ukraine
Explosions
Oleksiy Biloshytskyi
Southern Bridge (Kyiv)
War in Ukraine
National Police of Ukraine
9K720 Iskander
Kyiv