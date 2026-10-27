When will traffic on the Pivdennyi Bridge be restored: the situation at the impact site, a photo report

The damaged Pivdennyi Bridge Photo: Andrii Khodkov, UNN photographer

Work is ongoing in Kyiv on the Southern Bridge, which was damaged as a result of a Russian strike. Municipal workers are clearing the area and repairing the road surface. At the same time, the Kyiv City State Administration is awaiting expert conclusions, reports UNN.

What is happening on the bridge now

According to a UNN journalist who is at the scene, municipal services are patching the road surface. At the same time, traffic across the bridge is restricted for cars, so people are making their way to the other side on foot or on scooters that have come in handy.

At the beginning of the bridge, in particular on the right bank, a crater was formed by a Russian Iskander-M missile, which hit both metro tracks. Municipal services are currently working around it, welding, clearing the area, and dismantling the consequences of the Russian attack

At present, car traffic across the bridge is temporarily restricted. Instead, people are making their way to the other side on foot or on scooters.

The damaged Southern Bridge. Photo: Andrii Khodkov, UNN photographer

When will repairs to the Southern Bridge be completed?

It is currently unknown how much time is needed for the bridge to resume operation. The press service of the Kyiv City Military Administration told UNN in a comment that they do not yet have the experts’ conclusions that would allow them to assess the duration of the work.

There are no details for now. The experts also cannot provide an estimate of the timeline. We are waiting for some details from them, but there are none at the moment - the KMVA press service noted.

Thus, the exact timeline for the repairs and the restoration of traffic will become clear after the damage is assessed and specialists provide their conclusions.

Reminder

Because of the closure of the Southern Bridge in Kyiv, traffic is temporarily being redirected along detour routes. Oleksii Biloshytskyi, head of the Patrol Police Department of the National Police of Ukraine, explained in more detail which roads drivers of trucks and passenger cars can use