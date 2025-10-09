Kyiv City Council allocated UAH 1.5 billion for the installation of modular shelters in the capital – MCA

Today, the Kyiv City Council decided to allocate funds for the arrangement of modular shelters in the capital. This was announced by the head of the Kyiv City Military Administration, Tymur Tkachenko, UNN reports.

Details

According to him, 500 million hryvnias will be allocated this year for the program to improve the safety of Kyiv residents, and another 1 billion in 2026.

I actively promoted the decision to install modular shelters in the capital even while working at the Ministry of Strategic Industries. From the first days in the position of head of the KMVA, we continued to move in this direction. All the time, there was resistance from the mayor on far-fetched grounds and excuses. We pushed through – at the last meeting, the Defense Council supported this issue – Tkachenko noted.

He emphasized that there is still a lot of practical work ahead – it is necessary to determine the locations, the number of objects, and the terms of their installation. At the same time, the official stressed that the main achievement has already been made: the adopted decision will finally allow the city to be provided with modern and safe shelters.

This is a belated, but constructive decision. A decision that will enhance the safety of Kyiv residents – summarized the head of the KMVA.

Anti-radiation shelters begin construction in Kyiv: first ones built in Obolon – District State Administration