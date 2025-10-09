$41.400.09
48.140.04
02:03 PM • 4520 views
180.8 sq km of Donetsk region liberated: Syrskyi on the progress of the Dobropillia counteroffensive
Exclusive
11:29 AM • 13701 views
Court to consider motion to remove Vyshhorod mayor from office on October 15
09:40 AM • 30370 views
The virus is coming – prices are biting. How the pharmacy rule of “cheapest analogue” saves your wallet
Exclusive
October 9, 09:10 AM • 32993 views
"The bill will be hidden": what will happen to the law on fines for officials for failing to appear at a summons to the Rada after Zelenskyy's veto
October 9, 08:36 AM • 21539 views
Parliament supported the creation of the Cyber Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine: what is known about the structure
October 9, 08:06 AM • 20131 views
Ukrainian delegation to visit the US next week: Zelenskyy named topics for negotiations
Exclusive
October 9, 07:35 AM • 32502 views
Ten-year NABU investigations: a sign of inefficiency or hidden interest?
October 9, 07:20 AM • 16812 views
Russian strikes destroyed over half of Ukraine's gas production - Bloomberg
October 9, 05:56 AM • 15696 views
Odesa region attacked by Russian drones at night: 5 injured, port damaged, power outagesPhotoVideo
October 9, 01:15 AM • 16930 views
"Historic achievement": Netanyahu and Trump congratulated each other on the peace agreement and agreed to meet in Israel
Kyiv City Council allocated UAH 1.5 billion for the installation of modular shelters in the capital – MCA

Kyiv • UNN

 • 894 views

The Kyiv City Council has allocated UAH 1.5 billion for the arrangement of modular shelters in the capital. UAH 500 million will be allocated this year, and another UAH 1 billion in 2026.

Kyiv City Council allocated UAH 1.5 billion for the installation of modular shelters in the capital – MCA

Today, the Kyiv City Council decided to allocate funds for the arrangement of modular shelters in the capital. This was announced by the head of the Kyiv City Military Administration, Tymur Tkachenko, UNN reports.

Details

According to him, 500 million hryvnias will be allocated this year for the program to improve the safety of Kyiv residents, and another 1 billion in 2026.

I actively promoted the decision to install modular shelters in the capital even while working at the Ministry of Strategic Industries. From the first days in the position of head of the KMVA, we continued to move in this direction. All the time, there was resistance from the mayor on far-fetched grounds and excuses. We pushed through – at the last meeting, the Defense Council supported this issue 

– Tkachenko noted.

He emphasized that there is still a lot of practical work ahead – it is necessary to determine the locations, the number of objects, and the terms of their installation. At the same time, the official stressed that the main achievement has already been made: the adopted decision will finally allow the city to be provided with modern and safe shelters.

This is a belated, but constructive decision. A decision that will enhance the safety of Kyiv residents 

– summarized the head of the KMVA.

Anti-radiation shelters begin construction in Kyiv: first ones built in Obolon – District State Administration09.10.25, 09:41 • 7172 views

Stepan Haftko

