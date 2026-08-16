Kyiv attacked by ballistic missiles; a non-residential building caught fire in the Obolonskyi district

Kyiv was attacked from the air by the enemy on the night of Sunday, August 16. UNN reports this.

Details

At 2:47 a.m., the Air Force reported a threat of ballistic missiles targeting Kyiv from the north.

Soon afterward, several powerful explosions rang out in the capital.

Explosions in the capital. Kyiv is under a ballistic missile attack. Stay in shelters! - Mayor Vitali Klitschko urged.

Later, the Kyiv City Military Administration reported that a fire broke out in a non-residential building in the Obolonskyi district.

To remind you

On August 8, 3 people, including a child born in 2022, were killed and 7 others injured as a result of a nighttime attack on Kyiv and the region.

In Kyiv, the entrance to a medical facility was damaged in a drone attack, the mayor says