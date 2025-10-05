Kyiv and region to be covered by fog on October 5: visibility 200-500 meters

On Sunday, October 5, fog with visibility of 200–500 meters will be observed in Kyiv and Kyiv region. This is reported by UNN with reference to the State Emergency Service of Ukraine.

Details

Due to poor visibility, traffic may be complicated. Drivers, be careful behind the wheel, keep your distance and speed limit - the message says.

Rescuers also warned pedestrians about the importance of crossing the road only in designated areas.

Make sure you are clearly visible - added the State Emergency Service.

Recall

Earlier, UNN reported that on Sunday, October 5, cool and wet autumn weather is expected in Ukraine. Rains will pass in the south and east, it will be dry in the west, but noticeably colder. Rain and wet snow are possible in the Carpathians.