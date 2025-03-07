Kurchenko's defense was denied the appeal against sanctions: the legality of asset blocking confirmed - Ministry of Justice
Kyiv • UNN
The appellate court confirmed the legality of the president's decree on sanctions against oligarch Serhiy Kurchenko. The blocking of assets for 10 years remains in force due to national security threats and support for terrorism.
The court denied the oligarch, associate of former President Viktor Yanukovych, Serhiy Kurchenko's lawsuit. The legality of the sanctions imposed on him in the form of asset blocking remains in force.
Reports UNN citing the Ministry of Justice of Ukraine.
Details
The decision of the first instance court, which has now been confirmed by the appellate court, denied Serhiy Kurchenko's lawsuit, confirming the legality of the Decree of the President of Ukraine.
The court proceedings concerned Kurchenko's appeal against the President's Decree, which implemented the decision of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine (NSDC) regarding the imposition of sanctions on him in the form of asset blocking for a period of 10 years.
The grounds for this included actions that pose real or potential threats to the national security of Ukraine, as well as involvement in facilitating terrorist activities, including after the full-scale invasion of the Russian Federation into the territory of Ukraine.
Earlier, the Supreme Court's Cassation Administrative Court denied Kurchenko's lawsuit in case No. 990/36/23 on November 13, 2024. Thus, the legality of the Decree of the President of Ukraine dated 12.10.2022 No. 694/2022, which imposed personal sanctions on Kurchenko, was confirmed.
