EU extends sanctions against Yanukovych's entourage, list reduced to three people - media

The European Union has extended sanctions for embezzlement of Ukrainian public funds, but the list has been reduced from 18 to 3 people. In particular, the list does not even include former President of Ukraine Viktor Yanukovych, Radio Liberty correspondent Rikard Jozwiak reported on February 26 on the X network, UNN reported.

The ambassadors have just renewed sanctions for embezzlement of Ukraine's public funds. It (the sanctions list - ed.) was created more than 10 years ago for Yanukovych and 17 people from his inner circle. Now there are only 3 people left on the list - even Yanukovych is no longer on it, - Yozvyak wrote.

For reference

Viktor Yanukovych and his son Oleksandr have been on the EU sanctions list since 2014 on the basis of a criminal case initiated by the Ukrainian authorities for embezzlement of public funds on a large scale. They are subject to an asset freeze in the EU to facilitate the recovery of funds by the Ukrainian state if the charges are confirmed. The EU updates the sanctions annually.

Recall

