Kuleba met with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of North Macedonia to discuss the preparation of a bilateral agreement in the security sphere
Kyiv • UNN
During the forum in Dubrovnik, Kuleba discussed with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of North Macedonia the preparation of a bilateral security agreement.
Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba met with the newly appointed Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade of North Macedonia, Timcho Mutsunski, on the sidelines of the Dubrovnik Forum in Croatia, in particular, they discussed the preparation of a bilateral security agreement. This was reported by the press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, according to UNN.
We discussed ways to expand our bilateral cooperation and move forward on the path to our countries' accession to the EU. We also focused on the preparation of a bilateral security agreement. I thanked North Macedonia for participating in the inaugural Peace Summit,
Details
The ministers also discussed further joint steps towards restoring international security and long-term peace in accordance with the UN Charter and the Ukrainian Peace Formula.
Recall
Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba met with US Assistant Secretary of State James O'Brien in Croatia to discuss the delivery of additional Patriot air defense systems to Ukraine and preparations for the upcoming NATO summit.