Kuleba in Ukraine's team: Zelenskyy met with former Foreign Minister

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with former Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba. They discussed the information and political situation around Ukraine, UNN reports.

Met with Dmytro Kuleba. We discussed the situation around Ukraine – both political and informational. - Zelenskyy said.

According to the Head of State, it is important that the Ukrainian view of things in the world is represented and that it is strong enough.

I am glad that Dmytro is part of the Ukrainian team, and we agreed to define areas for further cooperation. Glory to Ukraine! - Zelenskyy summarized.

