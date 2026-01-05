Kuleba in Ukraine's team: Zelenskyy met with former Foreign Minister

$42.290.12
Zelenskyy officially appointed Kyslytsya as First Deputy Head of the President's Office: decree issued
Exclusive
09:07 AM • 35819 views
Death for $42,500: Svitlana Huk's story about her husband's treatment at the Odesa clinic OdrexPhoto
January 4, 03:52 PM • 41606 views
"Surnames - upon completion of formal procedures": Zelenskyy announced the appointment of heads of five regional state administrations soon
January 4, 03:39 PM • 69329 views
Zelenskyy appointed Vavryniuk, the first deputy, as interim head of the State Border Guard Service
January 4, 11:20 AM • 81303 views
A cyclone is heading to Ukraine: a forecaster told where to expect snow and rain on January 5Photo
January 4, 09:34 AM • 60136 views
Produce communication equipment, EW, and microelectronics: Ukraine imposes sanctions against companies from the Russian Federation
January 4, 02:44 AM • 65127 views
Venezuelan Vice President Delcy Rodriguez took over the country after Maduro's arrest
January 3, 07:16 PM • 63093 views
Large-scale reboot of state power and the fate of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine: Zelenskyy answered the media
January 3, 03:51 PM • 65744 views
Trump reveals US plans for Venezuela after Maduro's capture
January 3, 03:04 PM • 57969 views
New heads of regional military administrations to be appointed in five regions of Ukraine - Zelenskyy
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Ahn Sung-ki dies: South Korea bids farewell to legendary "Nation's Actor"January 5, 03:29 AM • 23842 views
Night attack on Kyiv region: one dead and destruction in Fastiv district - OVAJanuary 5, 03:34 AM • 31766 views
Trump does not believe that Ukraine attacked Putin's residenceJanuary 5, 03:44 AM • 35813 views
"Colombia is run by a sick man" - Trump did not rule out a military scenario for another Latin American countryJanuary 5, 04:20 AM • 32436 views
Trump issues ultimatum to new Venezuelan leader Delcy RodriguezJanuary 5, 05:49 AM • 31797 views
Death for $42,500: Svitlana Huk's story about her husband's treatment at the Odesa clinic OdrexPhoto
Exclusive
09:07 AM • 35811 views
From casino to hospital: who and how built Odesa's private clinic OdrexJanuary 2, 09:26 AM • 126157 views
How to behave on reservoirs in winter and what to do if you find yourself in icy water: police gave adviceJanuary 1, 05:58 PM • 144119 views
Booking in 2026: what salary should an employee have for a deferralJanuary 1, 11:39 AM • 152433 views
"Not a good" morning: what you absolutely need to know about hangovers and alcohol
Exclusive
December 31, 08:23 PM • 287356 views
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Nicolas Maduro
Vasyl Malyuk
Chrystia Freeland
Ukraine
United States
Venezuela
Kharkiv Oblast
Donetsk Oblast
UNN Lite
"Avatar: The Way of Water" grossed a billion dollars at the global box officeVideoJanuary 4, 05:30 PM • 33633 views
DiCaprio unable to attend film festival due to flight restrictions amid US operation in VenezuelaJanuary 4, 04:22 PM • 29558 views
Damiano David of Måneskin and Dove Cameron announce engagementPhotoJanuary 4, 03:02 PM • 28885 views
Rapper Drake accused of using bot farms and money laundering through online casinosJanuary 3, 10:58 PM • 37915 views
You can't trust your eyes to tell you what's real anymore: Instagram head raises AI issue for photosVideoJanuary 1, 12:15 PM • 84030 views
Technology
Social network
The Diplomat
Lancet (loitering munition)
Heating

Kuleba in Ukraine's team: Zelenskyy met with former Foreign Minister

Kyiv • UNN

 • 172 views

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with former Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba. They discussed the information and political situation around Ukraine and agreed on further cooperation.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with former Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba. They discussed the information and political situation around Ukraine, UNN reports.

Met with Dmytro Kuleba. We discussed the situation around Ukraine – both political and informational.

- Zelenskyy said.

According to the Head of State, it is important that the Ukrainian view of things in the world is represented and that it is strong enough.

I am glad that Dmytro is part of the Ukrainian team, and we agreed to define areas for further cooperation. Glory to Ukraine!

- Zelenskyy summarized.

"Russians will find themselves at the gates of Dnipro, Poltava and Zaporizhia": Dmitry Kuleba on the consequences of Trump's possible refusal to support Ukraine27.11.24, 11:31 • 21286 views

Antonina Tumanova

Politics
War in Ukraine
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
Dmytro Kuleba