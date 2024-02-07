Kuleba calls on EU to take three steps to increase supply of shells to Ukraine

ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
04:30 AM • 69139 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 117633 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 122544 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 164530 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 165111 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 267382 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 176813 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 166831 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148602 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 237525 views

Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

March 2, 12:27 AM • 100288 views
Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

March 2, 01:39 AM • 63532 views
Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

04:32 AM • 35283 views
Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

04:43 AM • 31939 views
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

05:19 AM • 45289 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 267382 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 237525 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 222866 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 248328 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 234492 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 117633 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 100326 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 100761 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 117258 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 117905 views
Kuleba calls on EU to take three steps to increase supply of shells to Ukraine

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 21584 views

The EU foreign minister called for three immediate steps to increase the supply of artillery shells to Ukraine: long-term contracts with defense companies, removal of regulatory barriers, and negotiations on supplies from third countries.

Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba called on the EU to take three urgent steps to increase the supply of artillery shells to Ukraine, which could significantly increase the number of shells at the front and equalize the artillery balance with Russia.

The minister said this during a joint press conference in Kyiv with EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell, UNN reports .  

I would like to emphasize three urgent steps we expect the EU to take to increase the supply of artillery shells to Ukraine for the needs of the frontline and our soldiers. Firstly, we call on EU governments to sign long-term contracts with defense companies in order to facilitate the increase of production capacities of these companies

- Kuleba said.

Kuleba noted that these companies are investing in increasing production, which will significantly speed up the supply of shells to Ukraine.  

The second step is to eliminate all regulatory barriers to the interaction of European defense companies with each other and European and Ukrainian companies so that there are no administrative obstacles to increasing production

- Kuleba said.

The third step is to encourage European companies and governments to negotiate with third countries to restructure and reorient existing contracts for the supply of shells from these countries to Ukraine, as well as to increase imports of ammunition from third countries to Europe.

"Ukraine will receive one million rounds of ammunition by the end of the year": Shmyhal discusses military support with Borrell07.02.24, 14:06 • 26107 views

If we act in a comprehensive manner in all three areas, the increase in the number of artillery shells at the front will be tangible. All this is within reach. At the meetings of the High Representative in Kyiv, with me, in the Government, and with the President of Ukraine, the issue of increasing the supply of shells is one of the key ones

- the Minister noted.

Kuleba expressed his belief that it is quite possible to reach an agreement and redirect shells from third countries to Ukraine. He expressed his gratitude to Josep Borrell, who started talking out loud about this possibility.

Borrell: EU defense industry capabilities increased by 40%07.02.24, 15:44 • 25695 views

 We need to enter into negotiations with those countries that have contracted shells in Europe and tell them:

Excuse me, we have the biggest war here in Europe since the Second World War, we need these shells to protect Europe

- he said.

Kuleba noted that there are still a lot of artillery shells in the  world. And we need to triple our efforts to bring shells to Europe from third-country warehouses.

Because today we are talking about the defense of Europe, and we need extraordinary measures. Can we equalize the artillery balance with Russia? We definitely can. If comprehensive efforts are made

- Kuleba said.  
Anna Murashko

WarPolitics
european-unionEuropean Union
khosep-borrelJosep Borrell
europeEurope
ukraineUkraine
dmytro-kulebaDmytro Kuleba
denys-shmyhalDenis Shmyhal
kyivKyiv

Contact us about advertising