"Ukraine will receive one million rounds of ammunition by the end of the year": Shmyhal discusses military support with Borrell

Ukraine's Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal met in Kyiv with EU diplomat Josep Borrell, the parties discussed the confiscation of Russian assets, sanctions, European integration and military support - Ukraine will receive 1 million rounds of ammunition by the end of the year, the Prime Minister said on Wednesday, UNN reports.

To help Ukraine with everything it needs to win. Powerful words of support from Josep Borrell. Ukraine will receive 1 million rounds of ammunition by the end of the year. We discussed military support, tougher sanctions, confiscation of Russian assets and European integration. We are grateful to our partners for their continued support Shmyhal says at X.

