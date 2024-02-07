"Ukraine will receive one million rounds of ammunition by the end of the year": Shmyhal discusses military support with Borrell

ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 103162 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 130527 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 131191 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 172575 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 170060 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 277030 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 178008 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 167044 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148743 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 245485 views

Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

March 2, 01:39 AM • 102769 views
Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

March 2, 04:32 AM • 93953 views
Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

March 2, 04:43 AM • 91025 views
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

March 2, 05:19 AM • 100520 views
Britain publishes details of the summit on Ukraine scheduled for today

05:34 AM • 45169 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 277030 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 245485 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 230687 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 256111 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 241944 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

10:40 AM • 11125 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 130527 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 104146 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 104247 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 120512 views
"Ukraine will receive one million rounds of ammunition by the end of the year": Shmyhal discusses military support with Borrell

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 26108 views

Ukraine's Prime Minister and the EU's chief of diplomacy discussed providing Ukraine with military support, including 1 million rounds of ammunition by the end of the year, as well as strengthening sanctions against Russia and confiscating Russian assets.

Ukraine's Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal met in Kyiv with EU diplomat Josep Borrell, the parties discussed the confiscation of Russian assets, sanctions, European integration and military support - Ukraine will receive 1 million rounds of ammunition by the end of the year, the Prime Minister said on Wednesday, UNN reports.

To help Ukraine with everything it needs to win. Powerful words of support from Josep Borrell. Ukraine will receive 1 million rounds of ammunition by the end of the year. We discussed military support, tougher sanctions, confiscation of Russian assets and European integration. We are grateful to our partners for their continued support

Shmyhal says at X.

They discussed military assistance and sanctions against Russia: Stefanchuk meets with Borrell

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

WarPolitics
european-unionEuropean Union
ruslan-stefanchukRuslan Stefanchuk
khosep-borrelJosep Borrell
ukraineUkraine
denys-shmyhalDenis Shmyhal
kyivKyiv

