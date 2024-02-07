They discussed military assistance and sanctions against Russia: Stefanchuk meets with Borrell

Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Ruslan Stefanchuk met with Vice President of the European Commission Josep Borrell. The parties discussed further military assistance to Ukraine, as well as the implementation of the Peace Formula, EU security guarantees, sanctions against Russia and the confiscation of Russian assets. Stefanchuk wrote about this on his Facebook page, UNN reports .

Details

Today, Ukrainian cities, including Kyiv, were under another massive enemy attack. That is why, first of all, during a meeting with the EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Vice-President of the European Commission Josep Borrell, he discussed military support for Ukraine - Stefanchuk wrote.

The Speaker of the Verkhovna Rada thanked the EU member states for the defense assistance already provided to Ukraine and discussed with Borrell the priorities for the country, including the continuation of the practical implementation of the EU joint plan and the acceleration of the supply of artillery ammunition to Ukraine.

He outlined in detail our main needs, including air defense systems, long-range missiles, modern combat aircraft, artillery and ammunition. During the meeting, he also welcomed the EU's decision on a financial instrument for Ukraine - Stefanchuk added.

The Speaker of the Rada also discussed with Borrell the issue of further practical steps in light of the historic decision of the European Council to open negotiations on Ukraine's accession to the EU.

Ukraine welcomes the start of the screening of Ukrainian legislation for its compliance with the EU acquis and looks forward to the immediate approval of the negotiation framework after the European Commission's assessment of Ukraine's implementation of legislative changes. The parties discussed the implementation of the Peace Formula of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, EU security guarantees, sanctions against Russia and confiscation of Russian assets - Stefanchuk summarized.

Recall

The Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Ruslan Stefanchuk met with the Chairman of the People's Assembly of Bulgaria Rosen Zhelyazkov. Stefanchuk thanked for the support of Ukraine, and the parties discussed Ukraine's path to the EU and NATO and the confiscation of Russian assets.