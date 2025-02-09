ukenru
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM

09:54 AM • 75055 views

09:29 AM • 98783 views

09:20 AM • 112814 views

08:41 AM • 92214 views

February 28, 06:23 AM • 122227 views

February 27, 10:22 PM • 102015 views

February 27, 05:54 PM • 113179 views

February 27, 01:35 PM • 116811 views

February 27, 01:15 PM • 156842 views

Kremlin neither confirms nor denies Trump's phone call with Putin

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 37258 views

Kremlin spokesman Peskov neither confirms nor denies that Putin and Trump had a phone call. Communications between Russia and the United States take place through different channels.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that communications between Russia and the United States “occur through various channels.

Transmits to UNN with reference to ANSA and Russian media.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov says he can neither confirm nor deny a telephone conversation between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump.

As the administration in Washington unfolds its work, there are many different communications. And these communications are conducted through different channels.

Recall

US President Donald Trump has instructed National Security Advisor Mike Waltz to organize meetings on Ukraine. Trump said he has a plan to end the war after a recent conversation with Putin.

Donald Trump announced a possible meeting with Volodymyr Zelenskyy next week in Washington. The US President emphasized that he has no plans to visit Kyiv and continues to look for a wayto end the war.

The US under Trump's leadership is curtailing the fight against Russian oligarchs07.02.25, 04:15 • 38148 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

PoliticsNews of the World
washington-dcWashington, D.C.
donald-trumpDonald Trump
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
united-statesUnited States
ukraineUkraine
kyivKyiv

