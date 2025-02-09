Kremlin neither confirms nor denies Trump's phone call with Putin

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that communications between Russia and the United States “occur through various channels.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov says he can neither confirm nor deny a telephone conversation between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump.

As the administration in Washington unfolds its work, there are many different communications. And these communications are conducted through different channels.

US President Donald Trump has instructed National Security Advisor Mike Waltz to organize meetings on Ukraine. Trump said he has a plan to end the war after a recent conversation with Putin.

Donald Trump announced a possible meeting with Volodymyr Zelenskyy next week in Washington. The US President emphasized that he has no plans to visit Kyiv and continues to look for a wayto end the war.

