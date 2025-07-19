Kremlin intensifies censorship: WhatsApp under threat of ban in Russia

The Kremlin continues to tighten censorship to control Internet resources. This is reported in an analytical report by the Institute for the Study of War (ISW), according to UNN.

The Kremlin continues to implement its long-term censorship measures to strengthen control over the Russian online information space. - the Institute reports.

Analysts noted that Anton Gorelkin, First Deputy Chairman of the State Duma Committee on Information Policy, warned on July 18 that the popular messenger WhatsApp should prepare to exit the Russian market, as it is "very likely" to fall under restrictive measures.

According to Gorelkin, the Kremlin-controlled messaging platform MAX will replace WhatsApp for users.

Anton Nemkin, a member of the State Duma Committee on Information Policy, expressed the opinion that WhatsApp's presence in Russia's digital space constitutes a violation of national security, and suggested that Russia consider Telegram as an alternative, although he admitted that MAX is the primary option for replacing WhatsApp.

According to ISW, the Russian publication Meduza reported that WhatsApp is the most popular messenger in Russia, with approximately 84 million daily users, and that two sources close to the Russian Presidential Administration stated that Russian authorities are almost certain to ban WhatsApp.

Another source close to the Presidential Administration informed Meduza that Russian authorities will likely tolerate Telegram, as it contains many channels associated with the Kremlin.

The report adds that WhatsApp is owned by Meta, which the Kremlin has recognized as an extremist organization. It also reminds that Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin recently instructed the government to introduce additional restrictions on the use of Internet resources from "unfriendly countries."

ISW previously noted that the Kremlin planned to designate MAX as a national messenger and that the Kremlin may try to ban Telegram and other Western-linked social media in the medium to long term if the implementation of the new national messenger is successful. - the report of the Institute for the Study of War states.

"The Kremlin is likely to continue to take increasingly repressive measures aimed at isolating and censoring Russian citizens and promoting the Kremlin's military efforts," the analysts added.

