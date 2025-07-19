$41.870.05
48.450.07
ukenru
Five TV series about magical adventures: what to watch this weekend
July 18, 06:06 PM • 35876 views
Five TV series about magical adventures: what to watch this weekend
Exclusive
July 18, 03:17 PM • 130920 views
Aircraft manufacturing without support: how a strategic industry loses development opportunities
Exclusive
July 18, 02:59 PM • 77980 views
Algorithms that decide for us: are we ready for AI in banking?
Exclusive
July 18, 02:38 PM • 74126 views
Russian attacks: it became known how many healthcare and educational institutions were damaged in Dnipro
Exclusive
July 18, 01:33 PM • 78154 views
Unable to compete with giants: the ban on marketing between pharmacies and manufacturers hit small drug producers
Exclusive
July 18, 12:44 PM • 71959 views
SAP investigates alleged abuses in ARMA: MP Yurchyshyn emphasizes the need for audit and personnel decisions
July 18, 11:59 AM • 56870 views
New entry rules: EU gives "green light" to launch border control system
July 18, 11:37 AM • 56306 views
Official: EU approved 18th package of sanctions against Russia and named affected sectors
July 18, 10:40 AM • 200855 views
Usyk vs. Dubois: Bookmakers' odds and when the rematch for the undisputed world champion title will begin
July 18, 07:05 AM • 109868 views
Zelenskyy appointed Umerov as Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council
Kremlin intensifies censorship: WhatsApp under threat of ban in Russia

Kyiv • UNN

 1574 views

The Kremlin continues to tighten internet censorship, preparing to ban WhatsApp. The replacement will be the Kremlin-controlled MAX platform, despite WhatsApp's popularity among 84 million users.

Kremlin intensifies censorship: WhatsApp under threat of ban in Russia

The Kremlin continues to tighten censorship to control Internet resources. This is reported in an analytical report by the Institute for the Study of War (ISW), according to UNN.

The Kremlin continues to implement its long-term censorship measures to strengthen control over the Russian online information space.

- the Institute reports.

Analysts noted that Anton Gorelkin, First Deputy Chairman of the State Duma Committee on Information Policy, warned on July 18 that the popular messenger WhatsApp should prepare to exit the Russian market, as it is "very likely" to fall under restrictive measures.

According to Gorelkin, the Kremlin-controlled messaging platform MAX will replace WhatsApp for users.

Anton Nemkin, a member of the State Duma Committee on Information Policy, expressed the opinion that WhatsApp's presence in Russia's digital space constitutes a violation of national security, and suggested that Russia consider Telegram as an alternative, although he admitted that MAX is the primary option for replacing WhatsApp.

According to ISW, the Russian publication Meduza reported that WhatsApp is the most popular messenger in Russia, with approximately 84 million daily users, and that two sources close to the Russian Presidential Administration stated that Russian authorities are almost certain to ban WhatsApp.

Another source close to the Presidential Administration informed Meduza that Russian authorities will likely tolerate Telegram, as it contains many channels associated with the Kremlin.

The report adds that WhatsApp is owned by Meta, which the Kremlin has recognized as an extremist organization. It also reminds that Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin recently instructed the government to introduce additional restrictions on the use of Internet resources from "unfriendly countries."

ISW previously noted that the Kremlin planned to designate MAX as a national messenger and that the Kremlin may try to ban Telegram and other Western-linked social media in the medium to long term if the implementation of the new national messenger is successful.

- the report of the Institute for the Study of War states.

"The Kremlin is likely to continue to take increasingly repressive measures aimed at isolating and censoring Russian citizens and promoting the Kremlin's military efforts," the analysts added.

Recall

The Telegram messenger was fined 7 million rubles for refusing to delete content with calls for terrorist attacks and protests. The platform, founded by Pavel Durov, remains popular in Russia and Ukraine.

US House of Representatives bans WhatsApp on official devices: reasons revealed

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

WarTechnologies
Telegram
Institute for the Study of War
Tesla
