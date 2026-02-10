$43.030.02
Kremlin demands security guarantees for Russia as a key element of a peace agreement with Ukraine - Reuters

Kyiv • UNN

 • 168 views

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko stated that a peace agreement with Ukraine is impossible without taking into account Russia's security interests. He called this a key factor in ending hostilities.

Kremlin demands security guarantees for Russia as a key element of a peace agreement with Ukraine - Reuters

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko stated that the Kremlin also wants "security guarantees." He calls this a key factor in a future agreement on a ceasefire. This is reported by UNN with reference to Reuters.

Details

In an interview with Russian propagandists, cited by Reuters journalists, Grushko noted: "a peaceful settlement in Ukraine must take into account Ukraine's security interests, but the key factor, of course, is Russia's security interests."

If you look closely and study the statements of the leaders of the European Union, no one talks about security guarantees for Russia. This is a key element of a peace agreement. Without it, an agreement is impossible

 - Grushko's statement reads.

The Russian diplomat listed elements that could be included in such guarantees. Among them are a ban on Ukraine's NATO membership, as well as a refusal to deploy any NATO or EU troops in Ukraine as part of the agreement.

Recall

Deputy Head of the Presidential Office Ihor Zhovkva stated that Ukraine expects a political decision on EU membership in 2027. The country also needs strengthened air defense and additional missiles.

At the same time, the EU is considering options for including Ukraine's membership in a peace agreement, including protection and immediate access to membership rights.

Zelenskyy stated that documents on security guarantees are ready

Yevhen Ustimenko

PoliticsNews of the World
