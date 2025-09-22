The Kremlin claims that collaborator Saldo is alive and in Moscow after the attack on Crimea.

Russian propaganda "media" spread a statement that the gauleiter of Kherson region, Volodymyr Saldo, allegedly did not die during the attack of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on the "Foros" sanatorium in Crimea. This is reported by Russian "media", writes UNN.

Details

According to Saldo's press secretary Oleg Vasylenko, his boss "was not in Foros" during the strike, and is currently on "a working trip to Moscow." This information is disseminated by the "TASS" agency.

The Russians also reported that earlier a number of Ukrainian and pro-Ukrainian resources wrote that Saldo could have been in the sanatorium when the Armed Forces of Ukraine attacked it, and after the attack he disappeared from the public space.

Recall

In temporarily occupied Crimea, as a result of a drone attack, several objects on the territory of the "Foros" sanatorium, as well as a school building in the village, were damaged.

In temporarily occupied Crimea, as a result of a drone attack in the area of Foros village, at least three people died, and 16 more were injured.