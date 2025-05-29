$41.590.09
How the Last Bell 2025 will be held in Ukraine: safety and regional features
01:16 PM • 49337 views

How the Last Bell 2025 will be held in Ukraine: safety and regional features

May 29, 10:11 AM • 63252 views

Among citizens undergoing repeat military medical examinations, 99% are found fit for military service - Venislavskyi

May 29, 08:40 AM • 81021 views

New meeting in the "Ramstein" format will be held on June 4 - NATO

Exclusive
May 29, 08:12 AM • 73863 views

When gluten-free is not about fashion: what is celiac disease and how to live with it

May 29, 06:00 AM • 134010 views

Will Summer Begin with Magnetic Storms: Dates and Intensity of Geomagnetic Fluctuations in June

May 28, 05:16 PM • 87845 views

Trump Says He's Ready to Negotiate with Zelenskyy and Putin

Exclusive
May 28, 02:57 PM • 116853 views

End of "trade visa-free regime" between Ukraine and the EU: expert named possible scenarios

Exclusive
May 28, 12:43 PM • 109403 views

"Gray" economy: lawyer talks about the main features of business splitting schemes in the trade of equipment

May 28, 10:11 AM • 114261 views

I am ready for a trilateral meeting with Trump and Putin - Zelenskyy

Exclusive
May 28, 09:43 AM • 101784 views

The Prosecutor's Office demands to intensify the investigation regarding the chief lawyer of the NBU, Zyma

Kravchenko met with representatives of the U.S.-Ukraine Business Council (USUBC): they discussed VAT refunds, the results CRS and the enforcement of court decisions

Kyiv • UNN

 • 586 views

The Head of the State Tax Service, Ruslan Kravchenko, met with representatives of the U.S.-Ukraine Business Council (USUBC). They discussed VAT refunds, the first CRS results, and the execution of court decisions.

Kravchenko met with representatives of the U.S.-Ukraine Business Council (USUBC): they discussed VAT refunds, the results CRS and the enforcement of court decisions

The head of the State Tax Service, Ruslan Kravchenko, met with representatives of the American-Ukrainian Business Council (USUBC), during which they discussed the implementation of the state budget revenue plan, VAT refunds, the first CRS results, and the execution of court decisions.

Kravchenko reported this on Telegram, reports UNN.

Details

Met with representatives of the American-Ukrainian Business Council. This is a powerful association that unites large American businesses operating in Ukraine and investing significant funds in our economy. The list of issues discussed is considerable

- Kravchenko said.

Implementation of the revenue plan

In January–April 2025, the STS exceeded the budget revenue plan by +46.4 billion hryvnias. We will maintain the positive dynamics by the end of May as well.

Kravchenko warned of a new wave of fake letters with viruses allegedly from the tax authorities: what to do28.05.25, 18:42 • 2744 views

VAT refund

In 4 months of this year, 55.5 billion hryvnias of VAT has already been refunded. This is 24.2% more than in the same period last year.

The administration of VAT refunds is fully automated. According to him, the STS is working on automating the processes of conducting desk audits.

Kravchenko: the drama of "VAT non-return" is canceled - more than UAH 55 billion has already been reimbursed26.05.25, 13:51 • 2450 views

First CRS results

 "This is the International Standard for Automatic Exchange of Tax Information between countries. Last year, we received data from 50 countries for the first time. This year, we expect this list to expand significantly. A mechanism for using the received information has already been developed. The STS is working on improving the IT system for automatic matching of foreign accounts with Ukrainian tax returns

- Kravchenko said.

Kravchenko discussed support for border business with business representatives of Chernihiv region23.05.25, 17:14 • 2778 views

Execution of court decisions

The STS is interested in dialogue and pre-trial dispute resolution. In the first quarter of 2025, the number of appeals regarding non-execution of court decisions decreased by 32.8% compared to the same period in 2024. Also, the number of court disputes after administrative appeal decreased by 25%. We strive to find understanding with business without court. We need to actively move from protracted processes to compromises, as in developed countries. We are exploring the possibilities of introducing tax mediation

- emphasized the head of the STS.

The State Tax Service fined tobacco traders ₴116 million in 4 months of 2025 - Kravchenko 28.05.25, 14:22 • 1624 views

 Digitalization 

Kravchenko said that the STS is testing the "E-audit" system.

We have concluded 31 memorandums with large taxpayers who send a standard audit file (SAF-T UA) to the STS. They have already submitted 217 SAF-T UA through the electronic cabinet. We are digitalizing the actual audits of the STS: we have developed software and the necessary equipment. Such an open dialogue makes it possible to talk about all needs and find effective solutions together. So that even in the conditions of Russian aggression, foreign business is interested in investing in the development of the Ukrainian economy

- Kravchenko noted. 

Reminder

The head of the State Tax Service, Ruslan Kravchenko, recently met with a team from the IMF mission led by Gavin Gray. The parties discussed the state of implementation of the IMF beacons by the STS. 

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

EconomyFinance
State Tax Service of Ukraine
Ruslan Kravchenko
Ukraine
