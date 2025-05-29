Kravchenko met with representatives of the U.S.-Ukraine Business Council (USUBC): they discussed VAT refunds, the results CRS and the enforcement of court decisions

The head of the State Tax Service, Ruslan Kravchenko, met with representatives of the American-Ukrainian Business Council (USUBC), during which they discussed the implementation of the state budget revenue plan, VAT refunds, the first CRS results, and the execution of court decisions.

Details

Met with representatives of the American-Ukrainian Business Council. This is a powerful association that unites large American businesses operating in Ukraine and investing significant funds in our economy. The list of issues discussed is considerable - Kravchenko said.

Implementation of the revenue plan

In January–April 2025, the STS exceeded the budget revenue plan by +46.4 billion hryvnias. We will maintain the positive dynamics by the end of May as well.

VAT refund

In 4 months of this year, 55.5 billion hryvnias of VAT has already been refunded. This is 24.2% more than in the same period last year.

The administration of VAT refunds is fully automated. According to him, the STS is working on automating the processes of conducting desk audits.

First CRS results

"This is the International Standard for Automatic Exchange of Tax Information between countries. Last year, we received data from 50 countries for the first time. This year, we expect this list to expand significantly. A mechanism for using the received information has already been developed. The STS is working on improving the IT system for automatic matching of foreign accounts with Ukrainian tax returns - Kravchenko said.

Execution of court decisions

The STS is interested in dialogue and pre-trial dispute resolution. In the first quarter of 2025, the number of appeals regarding non-execution of court decisions decreased by 32.8% compared to the same period in 2024. Also, the number of court disputes after administrative appeal decreased by 25%. We strive to find understanding with business without court. We need to actively move from protracted processes to compromises, as in developed countries. We are exploring the possibilities of introducing tax mediation - emphasized the head of the STS.

Digitalization

Kravchenko said that the STS is testing the "E-audit" system.

We have concluded 31 memorandums with large taxpayers who send a standard audit file (SAF-T UA) to the STS. They have already submitted 217 SAF-T UA through the electronic cabinet. We are digitalizing the actual audits of the STS: we have developed software and the necessary equipment. Such an open dialogue makes it possible to talk about all needs and find effective solutions together. So that even in the conditions of Russian aggression, foreign business is interested in investing in the development of the Ukrainian economy - Kravchenko noted.

