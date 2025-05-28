Kravchenko warned of a new wave of fake letters with viruses allegedly from the tax authorities: what to do

The State Tax Service records a new wave of mass distribution of fake e-mails allegedly on behalf of the STS. Attachments in the letters contain malicious software that gives remote access to your computer to attackers. This was announced by the head of the State Tax Service Ruslan Kravchenko, reports UNN.

We are recording a new wave of mass distribution of fake e-mails allegedly on behalf of the State Tax Service. This is the second such wave in the last week. We have already received signals about this from taxpayers in a number of regions. We emphasize. The State Tax Service has nothing to do with this mailing - said Kravchenko.

According to him, the attachment in the letters contains malicious software that is activated after opening the PDF file. After the transition, software is launched that provides remote access to your computer to attackers.

Kravchenko stressed that all official e-mail addresses of the State Tax Service must contain the domain name "tax.gov.ua" after the "@" symbol.

We advise you not to open attachments in suspicious messages. If you have doubts about the origin of the letter, contact the tax office directly - added Kravchenko.

We remind

In January, it was reported that there was a mass distribution of e-mails allegedly coming from the territorial divisions of the State Tax Service of Ukraine (STS). In these messages, citizens are urged to urgently contact a representative of the State Tax Service.

In February, it was also reported that fraudsters are sending out fake e-mails about the possibility of receiving an annual tax refund allegedly from "Diia".