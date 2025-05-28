Kravchenko warned of a new wave of fake letters with viruses allegedly from the tax authorities: what to do

$41.680.11
47.310.02
End of "trade visa-free regime" between Ukraine and the EU: expert named possible scenarios
02:57 PM • 7062 views

End of "trade visa-free regime" between Ukraine and the EU: expert named possible scenarios

12:43 PM • 23604 views

"Gray" economy: lawyer talks about the main features of business splitting schemes in the trade of equipment

12:12 PM • 38953 views

General Staff confirmed the hitting of important objects of the Russian military-industrial complex in the Moscow region and the Ivanovo region

10:11 AM • 44122 views

I am ready for a trilateral meeting with Trump and Putin - Zelenskyy

May 28, 09:43 AM • 61923 views

The Prosecutor's Office demands to intensify the investigation regarding the chief lawyer of the NBU, Zyma

May 28, 07:55 AM • 138806 views

Energy Minister Halushchenko on possible plans of the Russian Federation to restart the ZNPP: "They may lead to unpredictable consequences"

May 28, 06:00 AM • 64706 views

Strengthening limits on card-to-card transfers from June: economist refuted myths and explained who it will affect

May 28, 05:00 AM • 133167 views

"Betis" - "Chelsea": preview of the Conference League final

May 27, 01:16 PM • 184595 views

Animal Rights Activists Report "Exploitation" of Piglets in Kyiv Coffee Shop: What Owners and Police Say

May 27, 11:19 AM • 113412 views

Summer 2025 in colors and styles: the main trends in interior design

Popular news

Drone attack in the Moscow region: the CCD of the National Security and Defense Council reported what was hit and why it is important

May 28, 06:58 AM • 25816 views

Trump plans to revive nuclear energy in the US: a number of decrees have been signed

May 28, 07:26 AM • 67384 views

In the Sumy direction, the Russians are accumulating 50,000 troops - Zelenskyy

May 28, 07:37 AM • 45693 views

Betrayal after almost 30 years together: Hugh Jackman's ex-wife revealed details about the reasons for the divorce

May 28, 08:54 AM • 75686 views

What to cook in a multicooker: proven recipes for dinner

02:15 PM • 23577 views
What to cook in a multicooker: proven recipes for dinner

02:15 PM • 24648 views

"Betis" - "Chelsea": preview of the Conference League final

May 28, 05:00 AM • 133178 views

Lawsuit against Sony for the right to trade in "gray" equipment and beating a buyer: who is behind the Stylus network

May 27, 03:12 PM • 146743 views

Top trends of prom fashion 2025: what is relevant and how much it costs

May 27, 02:30 PM • 152038 views

Animal Rights Activists Report "Exploitation" of Piglets in Kyiv Coffee Shop: What Owners and Police Say
May 27, 01:16 PM • 184605 views
Oleh Syniehubov

Friedrich Merz

Frank-Walter Steinmeier

Oleksiy Chernyshov

Lindsey Graham

Actual places

White House

Kharkiv Oblast

Kyiv

Kursk Oblast

Sweden

The Last Of Us: series creators hinted at Pedro Pascal's return in the third season

01:39 PM • 14611 views

Betrayal after almost 30 years together: Hugh Jackman's ex-wife revealed details about the reasons for the divorce

May 28, 08:54 AM • 76578 views

Ghost in Beverly Hills: Paris Hilton is scared that her two-year-old son sees mystical creatures

May 27, 05:27 PM • 47935 views

HBO has officially introduced the actors who will play Harry Potter, Hermione, and Ron in the new series

May 27, 04:05 PM • 52964 views

Jia Jia and De De: Names chosen in competition for Hong Kong's twin panda cubs

May 27, 09:48 AM • 120673 views
Shahed-136

9K720 Iskander

Kh-59

Kalibr (missile family)

Iron dome

Kravchenko warned of a new wave of fake letters with viruses allegedly from the tax authorities: what to do

Kyiv • UNN

 • 336 views

The State Tax Service warns about the mass distribution of fake e-mails with malicious software. It provides remote access to computers to attackers.

Kravchenko warned of a new wave of fake letters with viruses allegedly from the tax authorities: what to do

The State Tax Service records a new wave of mass distribution of fake e-mails allegedly on behalf of the STS. Attachments in the letters contain malicious software that gives remote access to your computer to attackers. This was announced by the head of the State Tax Service Ruslan Kravchenko, reports UNN.

We are recording a new wave of mass distribution of fake e-mails allegedly on behalf of the State Tax Service. This is the second such wave in the last week. We have already received signals about this from taxpayers in a number of regions. We emphasize. The State Tax Service has nothing to do with this mailing 

- said Kravchenko.

According to him, the attachment in the letters contains malicious software that is activated after opening the PDF file. After the transition, software is launched that provides remote access to your computer to attackers.

Kravchenko stressed that all official e-mail addresses of the State Tax Service must contain the domain name "tax.gov.ua" after the "@" symbol.

We advise you not to open attachments in suspicious messages. If you have doubts about the origin of the letter, contact the tax office directly 

- added Kravchenko.

We remind

In January, it was reported that there was a mass distribution of e-mails allegedly coming from the territorial divisions of the State Tax Service of Ukraine (STS). In these messages, citizens are urged to urgently contact a representative of the State Tax Service.

In February, it was also reported that fraudsters are sending out fake e-mails about the possibility of receiving an annual tax refund allegedly from "Diia".

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Society
State Tax Service of Ukraine
Ruslan Kravchenko
Brent
$64.24
Bitcoin
$107,522.90
S&P 500
$5,905.19
Tesla
$361.27
Газ TTF
$36.99
Золото
$3,329.06
Ethereum
$2,629.14