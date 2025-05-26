Kravchenko: the drama of "VAT non-return" is canceled - more than UAH 55 billion has already been reimbursed

As of the beginning of May, taxpayers in Ukraine have already been reimbursed UAH 55.5 billion of VAT, which is UAH 10.8 billion more than in the same period last year. This was announced by the head of the State Tax Service Ruslan Kravchenko in Telegram, writes UNN.

"As of May 1, 2025, UAH 55.5 billion of VAT has already been reimbursed to taxpayers. This is what has already been actually transferred. By the way, this is UAH 10.8 billion more than in the same period of 2024. And more than this figure in 2023 by UAH 3.7 billion (UAH 51.8 billion of VAT)", Kravchenko wrote.

"Regarding the balance. I advise you right away: stop the hysterics and horror stories about "incessant growth." Do not scare the country and everyone who has applied for VAT refund," Kravchenko wrote.

According to him, as of the beginning of May, UAH 30.4 billion was being processed, of which:

UAH 4.4 billion - the amount of VAT, for which inspections were completed from April 24 to 30, and applications were being executed in the treasury. After agreeing on the amounts, these funds were reimbursed to taxpayers within 5 days;

UAH 14.5 billion - the amount of VAT, for which desk audits are ongoing;

UAH 3.6 billion - the amount of VAT, for which documentary audits are ongoing;

UAH 7.7 billion - the amount of VAT, for which the results of audits are being agreed upon following administrative or judicial appeals.

As Kravchenko explained, UAH 26 billion is not about debt, but a normal working process, within which it is clearly stated what should be done and when.

"By the way, this year the amount of VAT declared for reimbursement has increased to UAH 63.5 billion. Last year, this amount was UAH 16 billion less. In 2023, the amount of the application was UAH 27.5 billion less (UAH 36.1 billion). Logically, the number of applications has also increased: 13,003 versus 12,246 last year. More applications - more transactions. In 2023, the number of applications was 10,207," the head of the State Tax Service noted.

According to him, in May, taxpayers themselves submitted updated declarations to reduce the amount by UAH 0.4 billion. Therefore, the balance that was at the beginning of May has already decreased.

"The tax office is working, the amounts, data, and decisions change daily in the work process. Only the hysterics of certain individuals remain unchanged - they are stable as ever. Therefore, the drama "Non-return of VAT" is canceled," Kravchenko summed up.

