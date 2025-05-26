Kravchenko: the drama of "VAT non-return" is canceled - more than UAH 55 billion has already been reimbursed

$41.510.01
46.990.07
ukenru
The Prosecutor's Office should appeal to the court with a motion for the arrest of People's Deputy Kuzminykh, who is accused of bribery – former Deputy Prosecutor General
Exclusive
09:30 AM • 13694 views

The Prosecutor's Office should appeal to the court with a motion for the arrest of People's Deputy Kuzminykh, who is accused of bribery – former Deputy Prosecutor General

Exclusive
08:54 AM • 35142 views

Manicure and pedicure: main trends of summer 2025

08:18 AM • 38562 views

9 out of 9 missiles were shot down and 288 out of 355 drones were neutralized over Ukraine during the Russian attack

Exclusive
06:37 AM • 52259 views

How to save money on groceries: nutritionist's tips for healthy eating

Exclusive
06:19 AM • 71235 views

A Week of Clarity and Breakthroughs: Astrological Forecast for all Zodiac Signs for May 26 - June 1

May 25, 03:04 PM • 72346 views

Zelenskyy imposed sanctions against Bohuslayev's son, Mosiychuk, and criminal kingpins

May 25, 09:34 AM • 81750 views

Our Homes: As Part of the Latest Prisoner Exchange, 303 Defenders Returned to Ukraine

May 24, 04:10 PM • 247929 views

Five proven series from Netflix that did not disappoint: what to watch

May 24, 08:00 AM • 372682 views

Health in European travel: practical tips for travelers

Exclusive
May 23, 02:43 PM • 409851 views

Transparent case: the UNN team checked the equipment they use every day for legal import into Ukraine

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+18°
3.6m/s
81%
747mm
Popular news

Drone attack on Russia: in Tatarstan, a plant for the production of "Shaheds" was hit, in Tula - blackout

May 26, 02:42 AM • 38551 views

It would take Russia 91 years to capture Medvedev's "buffer zone" - ISW

May 26, 04:26 AM • 20510 views

Kyiv is under Russian drone attack for the third night in a row: there is damage in one district

May 26, 05:49 AM • 7218 views

For the second night in a row, Poland has scrambled fighter jets due to a Russian attack on Ukraine.

06:18 AM • 55021 views

During the night, the enemy attacked Khmelnytskyi region: four enterprises were affected.

06:59 AM • 29108 views
Publications

Health in European travel: practical tips for travelers

May 24, 08:00 AM • 372682 views

Transparent case: the UNN team checked the equipment they use every day for legal import into Ukraine
Exclusive

May 23, 02:43 PM • 409851 views

Safety rules for cyclists: what you need to know to avoid accidents

May 23, 07:04 AM • 361908 views

In the face of Russian aggression, Ukraine cannot allow a protracted systemic crisis in the aviation industry

May 22, 02:24 PM • 452839 views

Multifaceted Artur Gatunok, or how the Yabluka network has been trading in "gray" equipment for years

May 22, 01:44 PM • 530228 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Kaya Kallas

Ruslan Stefanchuk

Serhiy Leshchenko

Radosław Sikorski

Oleksiy Chernyshov

Actual places

Kyiv

Kharkiv

Kherson Oblast

Odesa Oblast

Mykolaiv

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Miley Cyrus confessed how filming the video on the Walk of Fame ended for her in intensive care

May 25, 10:11 AM • 145412 views

Five proven series from Netflix that did not disappoint: what to watch

May 24, 04:10 PM • 247929 views

Billy Joel Diagnosed with Rare Brain Condition, Concerts Canceled

May 23, 07:29 PM • 87219 views

The second part of "The Devil Wears Prada" is expected to be released on May 1, 2026

May 23, 06:15 PM • 81844 views

Stork Hritzko threw the weakest stork chick out of the nest: what is the condition of the baby

May 23, 05:58 PM • 84532 views
Actual

Shahed-136

Nord Stream

Telegram

The Economist

Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal"

Kravchenko: the drama of "VAT non-return" is canceled - more than UAH 55 billion has already been reimbursed

Kyiv • UNN

 • 746 views

UAH 55.5 billion of VAT has already been reimbursed in Ukraine, which is UAH 10.8 billion more than last year. UAH 30.4 billion is being processed, but this is a normal working process, Kravchenko assures.

Kravchenko: the drama of "VAT non-return" is canceled - more than UAH 55 billion has already been reimbursed

As of the beginning of May, taxpayers in Ukraine have already been reimbursed UAH 55.5 billion of VAT, which is UAH 10.8 billion more than in the same period last year. This was announced by the head of the State Tax Service Ruslan Kravchenko in Telegram, writes UNN.

Details 

"As of May 1, 2025, UAH 55.5 billion of VAT has already been reimbursed to taxpayers. This is what has already been actually transferred. By the way, this is UAH 10.8 billion more than in the same period of 2024. And more than this figure in 2023 by UAH 3.7 billion (UAH 51.8 billion of VAT)", Kravchenko wrote.

"Regarding the balance. I advise you right away: stop the hysterics and horror stories about "incessant growth." Do not scare the country and everyone who has applied for VAT refund," Kravchenko wrote.

Over a thousand mobilized sole proprietors were exempted from tax accruals in April - Kravchenko16.05.25, 14:58 • 2285 views

According to him, as of the beginning of May, UAH 30.4 billion was being processed, of which:

  •  UAH 4.4 billion - the amount of VAT, for which inspections were completed from April 24 to 30, and applications were being executed in the treasury. After agreeing on the amounts, these funds were reimbursed to taxpayers within 5 days;
    • UAH 14.5 billion - the amount of VAT, for which desk audits are ongoing;
      • UAH 3.6 billion - the amount of VAT, for which documentary audits are ongoing;
        • UAH 7.7 billion - the amount of VAT, for which the results of audits are being agreed upon following administrative or judicial appeals.

          As Kravchenko explained, UAH 26 billion is not about debt, but a normal working process, within which it is clearly stated what should be done and when.

          "By the way, this year the amount of VAT declared for reimbursement has increased to UAH 63.5 billion. Last year, this amount was UAH 16 billion less. In 2023, the amount of the application was UAH 27.5 billion less (UAH 36.1 billion). Logically, the number of applications has also increased: 13,003 versus 12,246 last year. More applications - more transactions. In 2023, the number of applications was 10,207," the head of the State Tax Service noted.

          According to him, in May, taxpayers themselves submitted updated declarations to reduce the amount by UAH 0.4 billion. Therefore, the balance that was at the beginning of May has already decreased. 

          "The tax office is working, the amounts, data, and decisions change daily in the work process. Only the hysterics of certain individuals remain unchanged - they are stable as ever. Therefore, the drama "Non-return of VAT" is canceled," Kravchenko summed up.

          In three months, the "Google tax" brought more than 3.5 billion UAH to the state budget - Kravchenko22.05.25, 12:56 • 2260 views

          Let us remind you 

          Earlier, Kravchenko reported that VAT reimbursement volumes are increasing in Ukraine - at the end of April, an increase of 30% was recorded.

          Alina Volianska

          Alina Volianska

          EconomyFinance
          State Tax Service of Ukraine
          Ruslan Kravchenko
          Ukraine
          Brent
          $63.97
          Bitcoin
          $109,647.10
          S&P 500
          $5,819.27
          Tesla
          $341.00
          Газ TTF
          $36.45
          Золото
          $3,359.80
          Ethereum
          $2,559.63