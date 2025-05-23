Kravchenko discussed support for border business with business representatives of Chernihiv region
Kyiv • UNN
Ruslan Kravchenko visited Chernihiv region and discussed with businesses the introduction of special economic conditions to support border businesses affected by the aggression of the Russian Federation.
The Head of the State Tax Service of Ukraine, Ruslan Kravchenko, together with his team, met with the business community of Chernihiv region. Kravchenko noted the trend towards business growth in the region, and also discussed with entrepreneurs the need to introduce special economic conditions to stimulate business development in the border area, which has been significantly affected and continues to be destroyed by the Russian Federation. Kravchenko wrote about this on Telegram, reports UNN.
Details
Chernihiv region is the 12th region that I and the STS team have visited as part of our working trips. Communicating with entrepreneurs who work a few kilometers from the enemy is special. This is a dialogue about joint actions and increased responsibility. I am grateful to the Head of the Chernihiv Regional State Administration, Vyacheslav Chaus, who joined the meeting. In the region, where the sounds of shelling are heard every day, business survives not thanks to, but in spite of. Almost 68,000 business entities are registered in the region. And there is a tendency to growth
He emphasized that the main thing that entrepreneurs are talking about is the need to introduce special economic conditions to stimulate business development in the border area, which has been significantly affected and continues to be destroyed by the aggressor.
We are talking about a status that will take into account constant risks, logistical challenges, loss of property and personnel. I will always support all initiatives that will help our business, but without harming budget revenues. In addition, this issue requires a comprehensive approach to introduce really effective mechanisms. The next important issue is the blocking of tax invoices and removal from the category of risky ones
The work of consulting centers, introduced on my initiative, has already brought real results: fewer risky ones, more accounted tables, clear roadmaps of actions. As one of the farmers said: "Finally, I don't have to prove every week that I have cows that give milk. And this greatly facilitates the work." Such feedback is valuable. But I expect even more positive results from the Chernihiv tax authorities. Because we have to explain and help each taxpayer to have the appropriate trust in the STS
Let us remind you
On the eve of the meeting, the Head of the State Tax Service, Ruslan Kravchenko, together with his team, held a meeting with entrepreneurs in Sumy region. According to him, local enterprises paid 2 billion hryvnias more taxes in the first 4 months of the year than last year. He also said that many farmers in the region lost land due to mine contamination, so various ministries are now actively addressing the issue of regulating their taxation.