Exclusive
August 22, 03:16 PM • 13426 views
The pharmaceutical market is stuck in a legal vacuum: the government delays, and patients overpayPhoto
Exclusive
August 22, 02:47 PM • 14368 views
Aviation can become an economic driver: MP Venislavsky on the prospects of the industry after the adoption of Defence City
August 22, 02:39 PM • 12526 views
Five mysterious detective stories: what to watch this weekendVideo
Exclusive
August 22, 02:30 PM • 14327 views
"Innovations saved Ukraine, now industry must take the lead" - Major General David Grange on defence, Armed Forces transformation, and aviationPhoto
Exclusive
August 22, 01:07 PM • 15861 views
Substandard glasses for the military for 25 million. The story of one crimePhoto
Exclusive
August 22, 12:16 PM • 11605 views
Military leave: what changes in the law signed by the President - expert explanation
Exclusive
August 22, 11:30 AM • 18898 views
Kuzminykh prepares an "assassin law" for pharmacies: Ukrainians may be left without access to medicines
Exclusive
August 22, 11:01 AM • 19187 views
Autumn 2025: Fashion trends, colors, and life hacks to look stylishPhoto
Exclusive
August 22, 09:34 AM • 13148 views
NBU's impunity: MP criticizes Supreme Court's decision in "Concord" case
August 22, 08:26 AM • 14031 views
Discussions are underway with the military regarding men under 22 traveling abroad - Svyrydenko
Kramatorsk under massive enemy shelling: over 30 explosions in an hour

Kyiv • UNN

 • 30 views

Late in the evening on August 22, Kramatorsk was subjected to massive shelling, with over three dozen explosions recorded. The city military administration urges residents to remain in shelters due to the persistent threat.

Kramatorsk under massive enemy shelling: over 30 explosions in an hour

On Friday evening, August 22, Russians massively shelled the city of Kramatorsk (Donetsk region). This is reported by UNN with reference to the message of the city military administration.

Details

It is noted that in the period from 21:47 to 22:59, the Russian occupation forces carried out enemy shelling.

More than three dozen explosions were heard (the type of weapon is being established) in Kramatorsk

- the message says.

The MVA warned that the threat of shelling remains, and urged residents to stay in safe places.

Recall

Russian troops on August 22 struck the private sector in Kramatorsk, Donetsk region. Three people were injured.

"Foiled enemy plans": Ukrainian soldiers showed devastating strikes on the occupiers in the Kramatorsk direction21.08.25, 02:57 • 23385 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

War in Ukraine
Donetsk Oblast
Kramatorsk