Kramatorsk under massive enemy shelling: over 30 explosions in an hour

On Friday evening, August 22, Russians massively shelled the city of Kramatorsk (Donetsk region). This is reported by UNN with reference to the message of the city military administration.

It is noted that in the period from 21:47 to 22:59, the Russian occupation forces carried out enemy shelling.

More than three dozen explosions were heard (the type of weapon is being established) in Kramatorsk - the message says.

The MVA warned that the threat of shelling remains, and urged residents to stay in safe places.

Russian troops on August 22 struck the private sector in Kramatorsk, Donetsk region. Three people were injured.

