"Foiled enemy plans": Ukrainian soldiers showed devastating strikes on the occupiers in the Kramatorsk direction

August 20, 03:55 PM • 15272 views
US imposed sanctions against International Criminal Court judges
August 20, 11:22 AM • 53117 views
Farm Lobbyism Under the Guise of European Integration: The Dietary Supplement Market in Danger
August 20, 09:46 AM • 36507 views
Reorganization of the Ministry of National Unity: The Ministry of Social Policy explained whether this will affect the policy regarding IDPs
August 20, 09:29 AM • 63590 views
Ukraine after the war, is there a chance for recovery?!
August 20, 08:14 AM • 235720 views
Zelenskyy and Putin's meeting: which cities are ready to provide a platform for negotiationsPhoto
August 20, 06:54 AM • 79392 views
MP Nimchenko robbed in supermarket parking lot
August 20, 06:49 AM • 74486 views
Trump's special envoy Witkoff: security guarantees will be the starting point for Ukrainians in any peace agreement
August 19, 09:51 PM • 69714 views
About 10 European countries have agreed to send their troops to Ukraine
August 19, 12:13 PM • 230258 views
Putin has been challenged, the situation now depends on him: political scientist on the meeting between Zelenskyy and Trump
August 19, 12:09 PM • 181961 views
Defence City: Verkhovna Rada prepares for decisive vote
Murder on the funicular: Prosecutor General Kravchenko revealed new details of the case
August 20, 02:27 PM
"Poroshenko cannot dictate to Ukraine how to negotiate, because under him the army was plundered, the Russian language was defended, and he himself served in the UOC-MP" - veteran
August 20, 03:26 PM
Estonia agreed to send a company of peacekeepers to Ukraine
August 20, 04:54 PM
Poland will not send its troops to Ukraine - Minister of Defense
August 20, 05:07 PM
Drone attack: explosions heard in Kyiv
08:48 PM
As early as 2020, MPs warned about a legal conflict that has now deprived bank shareholders of access to justice
August 20, 12:11 PM
Farm Lobbyism Under the Guise of European Integration: The Dietary Supplement Market in Danger
August 20, 11:22 AM
August 20, 11:22 AM • 53117 views
Ukraine after the war, is there a chance for recovery?!
August 20, 09:29 AM
August 20, 09:29 AM • 63590 views
Zelenskyy and Putin's meeting: which cities are ready to provide a platform for negotiations
August 20, 08:14 AM
Putin has been challenged, the situation now depends on him: political scientist on the meeting between Zelenskyy and Trump
August 19, 12:13 PM
August 19, 12:13 PM • 230258 views
Ruslan Kravchenko
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Yulia Svyrydenko
Andriy Yermak
Ukraine
United States
Washington, D.C.
Europe
China
Halle Berry celebrated her 59th birthday in Bora Bora and shared stunning bikini photos
August 20, 12:51 PM
Valentino Appoints Riccardo Bellini as New CEO
August 20, 12:45 PM
Star Wars star shared that he considered emigrating due to Trump's re-election
August 20, 11:47 AM
"Purple Rain" Star Sues Prince's Heirs Over "Apollonia" Name
August 20, 09:18 AM
Eurovision 2026 to take place in Vienna: "Wiener Stadthalle" to once again become the arena for the global show
August 20, 08:11 AM
Pistol
Oil
Unmanned aerial vehicle
Cruise missile
Diia (service)

"Foiled enemy plans": Ukrainian soldiers showed devastating strikes on the occupiers in the Kramatorsk direction

Kyiv • UNN

 • 36 views

Soldiers of the 5th Separate Assault Kyiv Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine hit an enemy tank, destroyed a quad bike, a cannon, and enemy infantry. The episodes took place in the Kramatorsk direction.

"Foiled enemy plans": Ukrainian soldiers showed devastating strikes on the occupiers in the Kramatorsk direction

Fighters of the 5th Separate Assault Kyiv Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine hit an enemy tank and destroyed an ATV, a cannon, and the occupiers' infantry. The corresponding video was published on the Telegram channel of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

The military clarified that the episodes took place in the Kramatorsk direction.

Warriors of the 5th Assault Brigade inflicted serious losses on the enemy: a tank was hit, an ATV, a cannon, and infantry were destroyed

- reads the caption to the video.

The military added that "every accurate strike is a thwarted enemy plan and saved lives of defenders."

Recall

Earlier, the Defense Forces of Southern Ukraine confirmed the destruction of a Russian echelon with fuel in the Zaporizhzhia region and showed the corresponding video.

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

War in Ukraine
Oil
Telegram
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
Ukrainian Ground Forces
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Kramatorsk