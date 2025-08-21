"Foiled enemy plans": Ukrainian soldiers showed devastating strikes on the occupiers in the Kramatorsk direction

Fighters of the 5th Separate Assault Kyiv Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine hit an enemy tank and destroyed an ATV, a cannon, and the occupiers' infantry. The corresponding video was published on the Telegram channel of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

The military clarified that the episodes took place in the Kramatorsk direction.

Warriors of the 5th Assault Brigade inflicted serious losses on the enemy: a tank was hit, an ATV, a cannon, and infantry were destroyed - reads the caption to the video.

The military added that "every accurate strike is a thwarted enemy plan and saved lives of defenders."

Recall

Earlier, the Defense Forces of Southern Ukraine confirmed the destruction of a Russian echelon with fuel in the Zaporizhzhia region and showed the corresponding video.

Ukrainian military showed how Russians are trying to infiltrate in small groups in the Pokrovsk direction