"Foiled enemy plans": Ukrainian soldiers showed devastating strikes on the occupiers in the Kramatorsk direction
Kyiv • UNN
Soldiers of the 5th Separate Assault Kyiv Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine hit an enemy tank, destroyed a quad bike, a cannon, and enemy infantry. The episodes took place in the Kramatorsk direction.
Fighters of the 5th Separate Assault Kyiv Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine hit an enemy tank and destroyed an ATV, a cannon, and the occupiers' infantry. The corresponding video was published on the Telegram channel of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, UNN reports.
Details
The military clarified that the episodes took place in the Kramatorsk direction.
Warriors of the 5th Assault Brigade inflicted serious losses on the enemy: a tank was hit, an ATV, a cannon, and infantry were destroyed
The military added that "every accurate strike is a thwarted enemy plan and saved lives of defenders."
Recall
Earlier, the Defense Forces of Southern Ukraine confirmed the destruction of a Russian echelon with fuel in the Zaporizhzhia region and showed the corresponding video.
