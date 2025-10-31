Kramatorsk suddenly left without electricity: what is known

An emergency power outage occurred in Kramatorsk, the Kramatorsk City Council reported on Telegram on Friday, writes UNN.

Citizens were urged "not to overload the contact center line regarding the outage," indicating that additional information would be provided if received.

