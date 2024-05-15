Korean scenario: Ukraine and Russia may agree to peace talks in a few months - media

The Biden administration believes that the next few months could be decisive in the war in Ukraine. The situation on the frontline could potentially lead to the start of peace talks on a ceasefire similar to the armistice during the Korean War, The New York Times writes, UNN reports.

According to the newspaper, in their interviews, American officials express confidence that a number of Russian successes on the front can be reversed as soon as Ukraine starts receiving new weapons in full. This is likely to happen in July, according to the NYT.

But they do not dare to make predictions about where the fighting will take place even in a few months, and whether the Ukrainian Armed Forces will be able to launch their counteroffensive next year.

U.S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken said on Sunday, with some understatement, that "there is no doubt that the long delays in sending arms have been costly" for Ukraine.

Due to the delay in American funding, Russia was able to achieve a huge artillery advantage over Ukraine. The lack of ammunition for air defense also allowed Russia to use its air power with greater impunity, attacking Ukrainian lines with glider bombs.

There is a growing sense in the Biden administration that the next few months could prove decisive in the war. According to the newspaper, at some point, both sides may move to a negotiated ceasefire, a truce similar to the one that ended active hostilities in Korea in 1953, and freeze the front line.

The "Korean" scenario arose as a result of the war between North and South Korea, which lasted from 1950 to 1953. The then Soviet Union supported North Korea. In turn, the United States helped South Korea. The war between the two countries ended with an armistice in July 1953, which resulted in the creation of a demilitarized zone. However, formally, the two countries are still at war, as no official peace treaty was signed in the following years.