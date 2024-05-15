Korean scenario: Ukraine and Russia may agree to peace talks in a few months - media

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 74499 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 105782 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 148727 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 152899 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 249467 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 173898 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165184 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148293 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 225413 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113042 views

The first British tourists allowed to visit North Korea after a 5-year break told about their impressions

March 1, 01:18 PM • 44754 views
Weather in Ukraine: where to expect sleet and above-zero temperatures on March 2

March 1, 02:42 PM • 39708 views
German President criticizes Trump's behavior during meeting with Zelenskyy

March 1, 03:13 PM • 33640 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 58053 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 52086 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 249467 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 225413 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 211574 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 237344 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 224190 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

06:49 PM • 74499 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 52086 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 58053 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 112712 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 113620 views
Korean scenario: Ukraine and Russia may agree to peace talks in a few months - media

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 27339 views

The Biden administration believes that the next few months could be decisive in the war in Ukraine. The situation on the frontline could potentially lead to the start of peace talks and a truce according to the "Korean scenario.

The Biden administration believes that the next few months could be decisive in the war in Ukraine. The situation on the frontline could potentially lead to the start of peace talks on a ceasefire similar to the armistice during the Korean War, The New York Times writes, UNN reports. 

Details 

According to the newspaper, in their interviews, American officials express confidence that a number of Russian successes on the front can be reversed as soon as Ukraine starts receiving new weapons in full.  This is likely to happen in July, according to the NYT. 

But they do not dare to make predictions about where the fighting will take place even in a few months, and whether the Ukrainian Armed Forces will be able to launch their counteroffensive next year. 

U.S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken said on Sunday, with some understatement, that "there is no doubt that the long delays in sending arms have been costly" for Ukraine. 

In some areas near Lukianets and Vovchansk, Ukrainian Defense Forces units moved to more favorable positions15.05.24, 12:00 • 20320 views

Due to the delay in American funding, Russia was able to achieve a huge artillery advantage over Ukraine. The lack of ammunition for air defense also allowed Russia to use its air power with greater impunity, attacking Ukrainian lines with glider bombs. 

There is a growing sense in the Biden administration that the next few months could prove decisive in the war. According to the newspaper, at some point, both sides may move to a negotiated ceasefire, a truce similar to the one that ended active hostilities in Korea in 1953, and freeze the front line.

Another Russian propaganda fake about possible peace talks with Russia in June was exposed in Ukraine29.04.24, 13:27 • 19862 views

HelpHelp

The "Korean" scenario arose as a result of the war between North and South Korea, which lasted from 1950 to 1953. The then Soviet Union supported North Korea. In turn, the United States helped South Korea. The war between the two countries ended with an armistice in July 1953, which resulted in the creation of a demilitarized zone. However, formally, the two countries are still at war, as no official peace treaty was signed in the following years.

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

WarPolitics
the-new-york-timesThe New York Times
united-states-department-of-stateUnited States Department of State
dzho-baidenJoe Biden
antonii-blinkenAnthony Blinken
united-statesUnited States
ukraineUkraine

Contact us about advertising