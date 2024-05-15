In some areas near Lukianets and Vovchansk, Ukrainian Defense Forces units moved to more favorable positions

In the areas of Lukianets and Vovchansk in the Kharkiv region, Russians are trying to gain a foothold in favorable positions. In some areas near Lukianets and Vovchansk, due to the fire and assault actions of the Russian Federation, maneuvers were carried out to save the lives and health of Ukrainian soldiers and units moved to more favorable positions. This was stated by the spokesman of the Khortytsia military unit Nazar Voloshyn during a telethon, according to a correspondent of UNN.

At present, the situation on the eastern front in the area of responsibility of the Khortytsia Joint Forces Operation Center in our direction remains tense. Nevertheless, the units of the Defense Forces are actively engaged in defensive battles. Russian occupants' attempts to break through our defense have been stopped. The situation has somewhat stabilized, particularly in the Kharkiv sector. The operational situation there remains difficult, but it is changing dynamically. The ongoing defensive battles there are fierce on a large part of our border strip - Voloshyn said.

According to him, active hostilities are ongoing in the areas of the settlements where the enemy is trying to gain a foothold in small towns. Voloshyn noted that in the Kharkiv sector Ukrainian troops repelled 11 enemy attacks over the past day, in particular in such localities as Hlyboke - Liptsi, Lukianske - Liptsi, Borysivka - Neskuchne, Shebekino (Russia) - Vovchansk.

The situation in Vovchansk is difficult and critical, the city is almost destroyed - MBA

Fighting continues in the area of Lukianets and Vovchansk in the Kharkiv region, and the occupiers are trying to gain a tactical advantage there. The enemy is trying to gain a foothold in favorable positions in the areas of Lukianets and Vovchansk. The enemy tried to provide favorable conditions for further advancement, in particular, to take more favorable positions on the ground, but the units of the Defense Forces do not allow the Russian occupiers to gain a foothold there - Voloshyn said.

He noted that the Defense Forces are counterattacking, using artillery and a large number of UAV units are also involved.

Budanov: enemy's resources in Kharkiv region are limited

Fighting continues on the outskirts of Vovchansk - General Staff