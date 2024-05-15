ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

In some areas near Lukianets and Vovchansk, Ukrainian Defense Forces units moved to more favorable positions

In some areas near Lukianets and Vovchansk, Ukrainian Defense Forces units moved to more favorable positions

Kyiv  •  UNN

In some areas near Lukianets and Vovchansk, Ukrainian troops moved to more favorable positions to save lives and avoid losses from Russian fire and assault, while preventing the enemy from gaining a foothold and launching counterattacks.

In the areas of Lukianets and Vovchansk in the Kharkiv region, Russians are trying to gain a foothold in favorable positions. In some areas near Lukianets and Vovchansk, due to the fire and assault actions of the Russian Federation, maneuvers were carried out to save the lives and health of Ukrainian soldiers and units moved to more favorable positions. This was stated by the spokesman of the Khortytsia military unit Nazar Voloshyn during a telethon, according to a correspondent of UNN.

At present, the situation on the eastern front in the area of responsibility of the Khortytsia Joint Forces Operation Center in our direction remains tense. Nevertheless, the units of the Defense Forces are actively engaged in defensive battles. Russian occupants' attempts to break through our defense have been stopped. The situation has somewhat stabilized, particularly in the Kharkiv sector. The operational situation there remains difficult, but it is changing dynamically. The ongoing defensive battles there are fierce on a large part of our border strip

- Voloshyn said.

According to him, active hostilities are ongoing in the areas of the settlements where the enemy is trying to gain a foothold in small towns. Voloshyn noted that in the Kharkiv sector Ukrainian troops repelled 11 enemy attacks over the past day, in particular in such localities as Hlyboke - Liptsi, Lukianske - Liptsi, Borysivka - Neskuchne, Shebekino (Russia) - Vovchansk.

Fighting continues in the area of Lukianets and Vovchansk in the Kharkiv region, and the occupiers are trying to gain a tactical advantage there. The enemy is trying to gain a foothold in favorable positions in the areas of Lukianets and Vovchansk. The enemy tried to provide favorable conditions for further advancement, in particular, to take more favorable positions on the ground, but the units of the Defense Forces do not allow the Russian occupiers to gain a foothold there

- Voloshyn said.

He noted that the Defense Forces are counterattacking, using artillery and a large number of UAV units are also involved.

"In certain areas near Lukianets and Vovchansk, as a result of enemy fire and assault actions, in order to save the lives and health of our servicemen and reduce and avoid losses, maneuvers were carried out and units moved to more favorable positions. Fighting is currently ongoing there. Ukrainian units are also preventing the Russian occupiers from gaining a foothold in those areas and are conducting counterattacks. The enemy is under our constant fire control, control of artillery and UAV units," said Voloshyn.  

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

War
ukrainian-ground-forcesUkrainian Ground Forces
kyrylo-budanovKirill Budanov
kharkivKharkiv

Contact us about advertising