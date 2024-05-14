Budanov: enemy's resources in Kharkiv region are limited

Russia's resources are quite limited, and although not all forces have been deployed, they will use everything they have in the coming days. This was stated by the head of the Defense Intelligence of Ukraine Kirill Budanov during a telethon, according to a correspondent of UNN.

These are rather limited resources, let's say, but they have not yet thrown absolutely all their strength into the battle. I think that in the coming days they will use everything they have. Let's just say that everything they had in the border area has been used. Then they need to bring in their reserves - Budanov said.

Recall

As of 10:00 a.m. on May 14, the Defense Forces continue to perform tasks to prevent the enemy from advancing into the depths of Ukraine and disrupting its efforts to establish full control over Donetsk and part of Kharkiv regions.

As a result of enemy air strikes involving 10 KABs on the units of the Defense Forces, Ukrainian servicemen had to change their positions near the village of Lukiantsi to save their lives. The fighting continues.

The combing of urban buildings in Vovchansk is also underway.