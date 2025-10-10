KMVA commented on the situation regarding possible power and water outages in the capital

Russian troops may strike critical civilian infrastructure. Power and water outages in Kyiv have not yet been allowed. There are localized accidents. This was reported by Timur Tkachenko, head of the Kyiv City Military Administration (KCMA), according to UNN.

On Friday, October 10, at 00:54, Timur Tkachenko warned on his Telegram channel that a massive attack by enemy UAVs on Ukraine was underway.

We are recording the movement of enemy targets towards the capital - he wrote.

According to him, air defense units are repelling the enemy attack.

Given previous attempts by the Russians to strike critical civilian infrastructure, there is a possibility of an attack on such facilities. We are recording reports of possible problems with electricity and water supply in the information space. At the same time, we are clarifying the situation with operational services. - the official's post reads.

"Outages due to military threat have not yet been allowed. There are localized outages, accidents that constantly occur in our housing stock and communications. Emergency services are dealing with this," he added.

Late in the evening on October 9, Russian attack drones attacked Ukraine, causing power and water supply disruptions in Kyiv.

