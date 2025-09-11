Kirk's body to be transported to Arizona by US Vice President's plane

The body of American political activist Charlie Kirk will be flown by the Vice President's plane to Arizona, where he resided. This was reported by officials who spoke with the BBC's American partner, CBS News, according to UNN.

Details

Vice President J.D. Vance flew to Salt Lake City on Thursday to retrieve Kirk's casket and will transport it to Phoenix, where his family resides, on the Vice President's plane, officials said.

Vance and Second Lady Usha Vance will travel to Arizona along with Kirk's family and some of his friends.

Kirk's body was transported from the hospital to the medical examiner's office on Wednesday evening, authorities said.

FBI showed photos of suspect in Charlie Kirk's murder

Recall

On Wednesday, September 10, conservative activist Charlie Kirk died after an assassination attempt.

The founder of Turning Point USA was wounded during a speech at Utah Valley University. Shots were fired from a nearby building.

Charlie Kirk was wounded in the neck and was in the hospital. His condition was assessed as critical.

US police established that the person detained after the assassination attempt on Charlie Kirk was not actually the shooter. Earlier, the university reported the detention of a suspect.

In the US, the person detained on suspicion of murdering activist Charlie Kirk was released. The investigation is ongoing, and information will be released for transparency.