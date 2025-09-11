$41.210.09
Ukraine allocated land for the construction of Rheinmetall's shell production plant - Shmyhal
03:15 PM • 10599 views
Ukrainian Aviation in Action: "XENA" Company Participates in EU Tenders and Plans to Expand its Fleet
02:55 PM • 21112 views
The Rada may consider the bill on the military ombudsman next week: what has changed before the second reading
Exclusive
02:49 PM • 13830 views
Thanks to Trump's leadership, Putin has started to react to something: MFA on the importance of a trilateral meeting
02:33 PM • 12560 views
Kaja Kallas predicts at least two more years of war in Ukraine
Exclusive
02:08 PM • 19126 views
Economic terror is based on psychology: how the enemy tries to destabilize Ukraine
September 11, 12:34 PM • 13705 views
Zelenskyy compared drone attack on Poland to annexation of Crimea
September 11, 12:15 PM • 15859 views
Russia attacked Poland so that Ukraine would not receive new air defense systems before winter - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
September 11, 12:15 PM • 14074 views
Rising COVID-19 incidence: Ministry of Health explains whether mask mandate will return to Ukraine
September 11, 11:02 AM • 14138 views
NBU again kept the key policy rate at 15.5%
Kirk's body to be transported to Arizona by US Vice President's plane

Kyiv • UNN

 • 350 views

The body of American political activist Charlie Kirk will be transported to Arizona by the Vice President's plane. Vice President J.D. Vance will personally accompany the coffin to Phoenix.

Kirk's body to be transported to Arizona by US Vice President's plane

The body of American political activist Charlie Kirk will be flown by the Vice President's plane to Arizona, where he resided. This was reported by officials who spoke with the BBC's American partner, CBS News, according to UNN.

Details

Vice President J.D. Vance flew to Salt Lake City on Thursday to retrieve Kirk's casket and will transport it to Phoenix, where his family resides, on the Vice President's plane, officials said.

Vance and Second Lady Usha Vance will travel to Arizona along with Kirk's family and some of his friends.

Kirk's body was transported from the hospital to the medical examiner's office on Wednesday evening, authorities said.

FBI showed photos of suspect in Charlie Kirk's murder11.09.25, 19:12 • 2892 views

Recall

On Wednesday, September 10, conservative activist Charlie Kirk died after an assassination attempt.    

The founder of Turning Point USA was wounded during a speech at Utah Valley University. Shots were fired from a nearby building.

Charlie Kirk was wounded in the neck and was in the hospital. His condition was assessed as critical.   

US police established that the person detained after the assassination attempt on Charlie Kirk was not actually the shooter. Earlier, the university reported the detention of a suspect.

In the US, the person detained on suspicion of murdering activist Charlie Kirk was released. The investigation is ongoing, and information will be released for transparency.

Antonina Tumanova

News of the World
Arizona
J. D. Vance