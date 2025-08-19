$41.260.08
Not an occupation of territories? Lavrov again made a false statement regarding the reasons for the attack on Ukraine
Kim Jong Un announced intentions to strengthen North Korea's nuclear potential

Kyiv • UNN

 • 342 views

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un announced intentions to strengthen the country's nuclear potential, enraged by joint military exercises between the US and South Korea. He called them a "provocation to war" and a "call for rapid expansion of nuclear potential."

Kim Jong Un announced intentions to strengthen North Korea's nuclear potential

The North Korean dictator was enraged by the US and South Korean military exercises, and he also reminded that the United States had abandoned the principles of denuclearization.

UNN reports with reference to Gangnam Times and Yonhap.

Details

This is a provocation to war. This is a call for a rapid expansion of nuclear capabilities!

- stated the dictator from the DPRK.

Kim Jong Un was enraged by the joint military exercises of South Korea and the United States.

The DPRK leader criticized the exercises as a hostile gesture towards North Korea and declared his intention to strengthen its nuclear potential.

On August 18, when the UFS exercises began, Kim Jong Un visited the Nampo shipyard in South Pyongan Province to inspect the comprehensive operational testing process of the weapon system of North Korea's first new 5000-ton destroyer, the "Choe Hyon." This was reported by Yonhap, citing a report from the Korean Central News Agency on the 19th.

At the event, Kim condemned the US and South Korean exercises, stating the following:

The updated joint military exercises between the United States and South Korea are a clear expression of our position, openly demonstrating our most hostile and confrontational intentions towards the Democratic People's Republic of Korea.

He also added:

"The deepening military conspiracy and the demonstration of military power between South Korea and the United States is the clearest expression of our intention to provoke war and is the root cause of the destruction of the peaceful and secure environment in the region."

The current situation demands epoch-making and radical changes in our modern military doctrine and practice, as well as a sharp expansion of our nuclear weapons.

South Korean President proposed "peace without absorption" to North Korea and restoration of military agreements15.08.25, 10:28 • 4985 views

Addition

Observing events in the DPRK, South Korean observers also pay attention to events during and after the summit in Alaska.

The Alaska summit reminded me of the Hanoi summit, because President Trump's gaze seemed to be focused on North Korea. He has already publicly expressed his willingness to resume dialogue with North Korea several times and reportedly inquired about Kim Jong Un's safety during tariff negotiations with a South Korean government delegation last month.

- states the post published by Yahoo! Japan.

A negotiating table between North Korea and the United States is unlikely to be established anytime soon.

However, given Trump's improvisational and unpredictable style, the situation could suddenly change at any time. It is also difficult to rule out a scenario in which President Trump suddenly plays the role of a peacemaker, with the Korean Peninsula as the main stage.

Trump concluded a trade deal with South Korea with 15% tariffs31.07.25, 04:21 • 5530 views

Given factors such as his relationship with Kim Jong Un, his personal desire to win the Nobel Peace Prize, and changes in the geopolitical environment, it is impossible to know what will happen.

Recall

The sister of the DPRK leader, Kim Yo Jong, denied Seoul's claims about the dismantling of North Korean loudspeakers on the border. She accused South Korea of excessive optimism and emphasized that Pyongyang has no intention of removing them.

Beijing commented on the preparation of the trilateral summit after the meeting in Washington: China supports all efforts that contribute to peace19.08.25, 13:20 • 366 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

News of the World
Kim Jong Un
Donald Trump
North Korea
South Korea
United States