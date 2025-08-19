Beijing commented on the preparation of the trilateral summit after the meeting in Washington: China supports all efforts that contribute to peace

The Chinese Foreign Ministry commented on the preparation of a trilateral summit after the meeting in Washington as part of peace efforts regarding Russia's war against Ukraine, stating that China supports all efforts that promote peace, writes UNN with reference to Global Times.

Details

In response to a question about Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's statement to reporters near the White House on Monday about his readiness to hold a bilateral meeting with the Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin, as well as about US President Donald Trump's phone call with Putin, during which he announced a trilateral summit with the leaders of Ukraine and Russia, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning reiterated that China has always believed that "dialogue and negotiations are the only viable ways to resolve the crisis (as Beijing calls the war - ed.) in Ukraine," and that China "supports all efforts that promote peace."

Answering a question about the Trump-Putin summit in Alaska and whether China is ready to provide security guarantees in a peace agreement between Russia and Ukraine, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning also stated that this is also a "hypothetical question." In a previous question, Mao said that China does not answer hypothetical questions.

