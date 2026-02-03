Killing of four police officers: Cherkasy police chief temporarily suspended from duty

The head of the Main Directorate of the National Police in Cherkasy region, Oleh Hudyma, has ceased performing his official duties for the duration of the investigation into the shooting in Korsun region, which resulted in the death of four police officers and injuries to another. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Main Directorate of the National Police in Cherkasy region.

In connection with the tragic events in Cherkasy region, I have decided to temporarily cease performing my official duties for the duration of the investigation. This is my considered decision, dictated solely by the need to ensure objectivity and trust in the results of the investigation. - said Hudyma.

He added that he "deeply sympathizes with every family affected by this tragedy."

The memory of the fallen obliges us to act with maximum responsibility and impartiality. - added Hudyma.

Recall

In Cherkasy region, four police officers were killed during the apprehension of a murder suspect, one law enforcement officer was wounded, and the perpetrator was neutralized by police special forces.