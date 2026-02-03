$42.970.16
07:39 PM • 3960 views
Trump not surprised by Russia's attack on Ukraine tonight - White House
06:25 PM • 7974 views
Russia responded with a record number of ballistic missiles to Trump's request: Zelenskyy awaits US reaction after Russian strikes on energy infrastructure
04:50 PM • 11585 views
NATO Secretary General Rutte visited Kyiv's thermal power plant, which Russia attacked overnightPhoto
Exclusive
04:41 PM • 13032 views
Three levels of pensions instead of one: how the state wants to change the system and who will pay for it
04:33 PM • 11421 views
Senator Graham urged Trump to supply Ukraine with Tomahawk missiles after a new massive Russian attack
February 3, 11:49 AM • 19779 views
"Every such strike by Russia confirms - they don't take diplomacy seriously": Zelenskyy stated that the work of the negotiating team will be adjusted
Exclusive
February 3, 11:48 AM • 27858 views
Forced mobilization of foreigners: the Verkhovna Rada defense committee commented on the likelihood of involving citizens of other countries in the army
February 3, 11:19 AM • 16414 views
Over 98% of GDP: Ukraine's public debt exceeded UAH 9 trillion - Ministry of FinancePhoto
February 3, 09:22 AM • 24203 views
General Staff confirms FPV training center and enemy electronic warfare station hit
Exclusive
February 3, 09:16 AM • 34311 views
"Massive strike on Ukraine is Russian preparation for negotiations": Verkhovna Rada defense committee reacted to the night enemy attack
Rubrics
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
The Diplomat

Killing of four police officers: Cherkasy police chief temporarily suspended from duty

Kyiv • UNN

 • 198 views

The head of the National Police Department in Cherkasy Oblast, Oleh Hudyma, has temporarily suspended his official duties. This happened during the investigation of the shooting in Korsunshchyna, where four police officers were killed.

Killing of four police officers: Cherkasy police chief temporarily suspended from duty

The head of the Main Directorate of the National Police in Cherkasy region, Oleh Hudyma, has ceased performing his official duties for the duration of the investigation into the shooting in Korsun region, which resulted in the death of four police officers and injuries to another. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Main Directorate of the National Police in Cherkasy region.

In connection with the tragic events in Cherkasy region, I have decided to temporarily cease performing my official duties for the duration of the investigation. This is my considered decision, dictated solely by the need to ensure objectivity and trust in the results of the investigation.

- said Hudyma.

He added that he "deeply sympathizes with every family affected by this tragedy."

The memory of the fallen obliges us to act with maximum responsibility and impartiality.

- added Hudyma.

Recall

In Cherkasy region, four police officers were killed during the apprehension of a murder suspect, one law enforcement officer was wounded, and the perpetrator was neutralized by police special forces.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Crimes and emergencies
Skirmishes
National Police of Ukraine
Cherkasy Oblast